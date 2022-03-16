ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Investing In A Brave New World

By Suraj Gupta
Forbes
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSuraj K. Gupta is President & CEO of Rogue Insight Capital, an investment firm focused on supporting diversity, innovation and social impact. There has been drastic change in equity markets over the past few years. Despite the uncertainty and market crash caused by the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020, the U.S....

Person
Warren Buffet
Money

A 'Rude Awakening' Is Coming for Millions of New Investors

Americans fell in love with trading stocks during the pandemic, pouring billions of dollars into a market that only ever seemed to go up. Now with the Federal Reserve set to start hiking interest rates, experts say making money buying and selling shares is about to get a lot harder. Many novice traders will never know what hit them.
MARKETS
KTVZ

The US dollar could go digital. Here’s what you need to know

As technology continues to revolutionize the way people live, work and spend, central banks around the globe have kicked off efforts to reinvent their local currencies for the digital era. Now, the United States is the latest to signal “urgency” in researching a potential digital version of its dollar via a Central Bank Digital Currency, or CBDC.
U.S. POLITICS
Crypto markets lose $100 billion as Biden signs executive order on digital assets

A buy the rumor, sell the news event is in full swing today as the price of Bitcoin fell 8% in five hours following Biden’s signing of an executive order on crypto assets. The markets reacted positively to the buzz of the impending crypto executive order following a leaked statement from U.S. Treasury Secretary nominee Janet Yellen. She acknowledged the potential benefits of crypto. However, as Biden signed the order, the markets have given up their gains to put Bitcoin back below $40k again for the sixth time in as many days as they remain volatile.
Benzinga

Is Bitcoin Hitting $100,000 By 2023? Here's What Over 60% Say

Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following question to Benzinga visitors: By 2023, will Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) reach $100,000?. As of publication...
Daily Beast

The Brave New World of Home-Brewed Diabetes Technologies

After Dana Lewis was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at age 14, it took her some time to overcome her initial awkward feelings about having to wear an insulin pump. She eventually succeeded, but another problem remained: The alarm linked to her continuous glucose monitor (CGM) sometimes failed to wake her at night.
Benzinga

Why Bitcoin- And Ethereum-Related Stocks Are Rising

Shares of crypto-related stocks, including Bit Digital Inc (NASDAQ:BTBT), Canaan Inc – ADR (NASDAQ:CAN) and Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT), are all trading higher Friday afternoon amid an increase in the price of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH). Bitcoin is trading 3.0% higher Friday afternoon at around $41,750.
Motley Fool

Top Investor Sees Bitcoin at $500,000 in 5 Years

Galaxy Digital Founder and CEO Mike Novogratz boldly predicts a single Bitcoin will be worth a half million dollars by 2027, pegging Bitcoin's market cap at $9.2 trillion. During a broadcast interview Tuesday, the CEO of crypto investment firm Galaxy Digital stated that Bitcoin will be valued at $500,000 per coin in five years.
Benzinga

Markets Go APE With New Token Launch

Marcus Sotiriou, Analyst at the UK based digital asset broker GlobalBlock. Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is consolidating under $41,000, as the percentage of long-term holders in the market continues to increase. On-chain data from Glassnode shows us this, as the illiquid supply shock ratio is rising dramatically. This ratio shows us the proportion of supply that is being absorbed by entities with a low statistical history of spending their BTC. This ratio has been in a constant uptrend since May 2021 and has risen almost vertically over the past couple of weeks. This adds confluence to the idea of long-term holders accumulating Bitcoin at these prices, hence suggesting a bullish market structure for the medium-long term.
Forbes

Royal Bank Of Canada: This Bank Won’t Be Displaced

I first made Royal Bank of Canada (RY) a Long Idea in April 2018. Since then, the stock is up 43% compared to a 63% gain for the S&P 500. Despite underperforming the market, the stock could conservatively be worth $170+/share today – a 55%+ upside. Royal Bank of...
