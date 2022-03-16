ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple M2 Extreme could come with 48 CPU cores and 128 GPU cores for Mac Pro

By Roland Udvarlaki
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile we anticipated a new Mac Pro chip to be announced at the March “Peek Performance” event, Apple only introduced the new Mac Studio. The new machine features a compact Mac mini-like design, albeit much taller, and it comes with the more powerful Apple M1 Ultra chipset, which doubles the performance...

makeuseof.com

What Is a Graphics Card and How Does It Work?

Your computer has many components inside its case, each responsible for a different function. If you opened up your PC case right now, you'd likely find a motherboard, a CPU, some RAM, and a storage drive. Then, in some computers, you'd also find a graphics card, the bit of hardware responsible for creating images on your screen.
Engadget

Lenovo's redesigned IdeaPad Gaming laptops use the latest AMD and Intel chips

Lenovo isn't just devoting its energy to high-end laptops at Mobile World Congress 2022. The company has revamped its IdeaPad Gaming lineup with systems aimed at relative newcomers to portable PC gameplay. The AMD-powered IdeaPad Gaming 3 and Intel-based IdeaPad Gaming 3i both sport 15- and 16-inch screens (including a 1600p 165Hz display option on 16-inch models) and a "cleaner" overall design with better port access and improved cooling to keep them quiet. You can also expect the latest CPU options, including Ryzen 6000 H-series chips in the Gaming 3 and up to 12th-gen Core for the Gaming 3i.
CNET

The iPad Air Got an Overdue Upgrade. Here's What Apple Changed

The iPad Pro, iPad and iPad Mini all received an update last year, but Apple forgot the iPad Air. That is, until Tuesday, when the company announced a new iPad Air during its "Peek Performance" event. It looks like it was worth the wait -- and, maybe, the best iPad for its price.
Motley Fool

Apple's Upcoming Product Could Become a Screaming Hit

Apple is expected to launch a 5G-equipped version of its entry-level iPhone SE on March 8. Analysts expect Apple to price the device competitively. A lower price could unlock a massive opportunity in the 5G market and supercharge its growth. Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is holding its spring event on Tuesday, March...
inputmag.com

Apple might finally put the “pro” in iPhone 14 Pro

Hold those “Alpine Green” iPhone 13 Pro orders, Apple might be dramatically changing up what makes an iPhone “Pro” with this year’s iPhone 14, according to TF International Securities analysts Ming-chi Kuo, with further corroboration from 9to5Mac. Kuo shared that not only does he expect...
inputmag.com

Nvidia’s RTX 40 GPUs may blow the 30 series out of the water

The closer we get to the release of Nvidia’s latest flagship GPUs, the more we’re seeing leaks that hint at performance far beyond its current lineup graphics cards. The latest video from YouTuber Moore’s Law is Dead (MLID) compiled leaked information alongside new tidbits on specs of Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 40 series.
Ars Technica

Apple announces $1,999 Mac Studio workstation with new 20-core M1 Ultra chip

For months, everyone has been speculating that Apple would soon update high-end, Intel-based Mac mini configurations with its own custom-designed silicon, and now Apple has announced just that at its spring product event. But what we got is actually a little more than what we expected. The new desktop Mac...
Phone Arena

Samsung requests a patent on new Galaxy Z device with sideways foldable display

Following the success of the Galaxy Z foldables line, which includes both the Galaxy Fold and the Galaxy Flip, we've seen Samsung show off other foldable form factors including a rollable phone. The latest possible new form factor revealed by Samsung was spotted by LetsGoDigital in a patent application that the South Korean manufacturing giant filed with WIPO (World Intellectual Property Organization) called "Electronics device comprising flexible display."
laptopmag.com

Lenovo Chromebook 3 drops to $97 — this is the best laptop under $100

The Lenovo Chromebook 3 with AMD 6 CPU is one of the best budget laptops for basic use. And for a limited time, you can nab this compact Chromebook for under $100. Currently, Best Buy offers the Lenovo Chromebook 3 for just $97 — its lowest price yet. Typically, this laptop retails for $219, so that's $122 in savings.
pocketnow.com

Mac mini refresh could arrive with M2 and M2 Pro chips

We are still drooling over the latest Mac Studio, Studio Display, and other amazing Apple products announced yesterday during Apple’s Peek Performance event. However, we have also started to receive juicy information about the upcoming Mac models, as the guys from 9to5Mac claim that a new Mac mini is on the way. Now, this product is not expected to be as potent as the Mac Studio, but it will be, without a doubt, more potent than its current version.
pocketnow.com

Pocketnow Daily: Google IO is OFFICIAL (Pixel 6a and Watch?), iPhone 14 is THE SAME & more! (video)

Samsung Galaxy A33 announced with 6.4-inch 90Hz display and 25W fast charging. The official news today begin with Samsung as the company just had their event earlier today were we got the latest updates to their A Series. Not much changes in the look department, but I'm actually not gonna complain cause these phones already looked too good for their price. Starting with the A33, it brings a 6.4-inch super AMOLED Display running at 90Hz. It's powered by an unnamed octa-core processor, paired with up to 8 Gigs of RAM and 256 Gigs of expandable storage. It also brings a 5000 mAh battery and a quad-camera array with a 48MP main sensor. The A53 brings a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display running at 120Hz and then shares pretty much the same processor, battery, memory and storage configurations as the A33. The main differences are in the camera as this one brings a 64MP main sensor, and a 12MP ultra wide, but it still brings a depth and a macro sensor like the A33. Finally, the A73 brings a 6.7-inch FHD+ panel running at 120Hz, same processor, same RAM, storage and battery. But on this one we're getting a 108MP main sensor, the same 12MP ultra wide and the depth and macro cameras. Oh, and all of these models bring 5G unlike their predecessors. The A33 starts at 370 Euros, the A53 at 450 but we don't have details on the A73 yet. Let us know what content you'd like to see from these devices.
9to5Mac

Exclusive: Updated Mac mini to have versions with M2 and M2 Pro chip

Apple this week introduced Mac Studio, which is somewhat based on the Mac mini but with much more powerful hardware – but that doesn’t mean it’s the end of Mac mini. As rumors point to a new redesigned Mac mini coming soon, 9to5Mac has learned from sources that Apple is developing two new versions of it: one with M2 and one with the M2 Pro chip.
Tom's Hardware

20-Core Apple M1 Ultra Supercharges Mac, 64-Core GPU Rivals RTX 3090

Apple is ready to take Mac performance to the next level with Apple Silicon, and the end result was hinted at late last year. While the general consensus was that Apple would introduce an all-new M2 chip to leap ahead of the M1, M1 Pro and M1 Max, what we got was something that is not only more powerful but also quite familiar: M1 Ultra.
CNET

Apple's Is Working On A New Mac Pro, But Update Is Coming 'Another Day'

Apple once again flashed its silicon muscles with its new M1 Ultra processor and Mac Studio desktop, but it hasn't forgotten about the Mac Pro. Towards the end of its "Peek Performance" presentation on Tuesday, the company confirmed that it is working on a new high-end Mac. The new Mac...
Apple Insider

Next Mac mini will have M2 and M2 Pro Apple Silicon chip options

A new source suggests that Apple's next iteration of the Mac mini will get a significant upgrade: Apple's M2 lineup of Apple Silicon chips. On Tuesday, Apple announced its brand new Mac Studio -- a Mac mini-like desktop geared toward creative professionals who could benefit from significantly powerful hardware. The Mac Studio is the first of Apple's lineup to get the M1 Ultra, a brand new chip comprised of two M1 Max processors connected by an UltraFusion connector.
