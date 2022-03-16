Apple M2 Extreme could come with 48 CPU cores and 128 GPU cores for Mac Pro

Samsung Galaxy A33 announced with 6.4-inch 90Hz display and 25W fast charging. The official news today begin with Samsung as the company just had their event earlier today were we got the latest updates to their A Series. Not much changes in the look department, but I'm actually not gonna complain cause these phones already looked too good for their price. Starting with the A33, it brings a 6.4-inch super AMOLED Display running at 90Hz. It's powered by an unnamed octa-core processor, paired with up to 8 Gigs of RAM and 256 Gigs of expandable storage. It also brings a 5000 mAh battery and a quad-camera array with a 48MP main sensor. The A53 brings a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display running at 120Hz and then shares pretty much the same processor, battery, memory and storage configurations as the A33. The main differences are in the camera as this one brings a 64MP main sensor, and a 12MP ultra wide, but it still brings a depth and a macro sensor like the A33. Finally, the A73 brings a 6.7-inch FHD+ panel running at 120Hz, same processor, same RAM, storage and battery. But on this one we're getting a 108MP main sensor, the same 12MP ultra wide and the depth and macro cameras. Oh, and all of these models bring 5G unlike their predecessors. The A33 starts at 370 Euros, the A53 at 450 but we don't have details on the A73 yet. Let us know what content you'd like to see from these devices.

CELL PHONES ・ 1 DAY AGO