ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Apple iPad Air (2022) review: M1, Understated

By Mike Epstein
Popular Science
Popular Science
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NzoYp_0egmFLhV00 Mike Epstein

I’m not sure if this is a controversial statement but, to me, the Apple iPad Air is the “default” modern iPad. Part of that comes down to price: The original iPad base model cost $499 back in 2010. The current vanilla iPad costs $329 , and the base model of the new iPad Air costs $599 . It is also, however, a reflection of the feature-set and what the iPad Air can do. If the iPad is a handheld screen meant primarily for Netflix and email, then the iPad Air can facilitate a wider range of hobbies, like making home videos in iMovie, drawing, and playing games.

With that in mind, the new iPad Air , the fifth of its name, is something of a technical spectacle. It features one of Apple’s bespoke M1 chipsets like the ones used in modern Macs and the iPad Pro. Combined with a small set of nominal, but clutch upgrades—including 5G support and a new front camera—the M1 gives the iPad Air a concentrated performance boost that should impress anyone looking to create video or audio content, or do everyday computing. It certainly goes far enough to retain its title as one of the best tablets around.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Lx8rq_0egmFLhV00

Mike Epstein

Check Price

What’s new about the iPad Air (2022)?

Like its predecessors, the latest iPad Air features a remarkably sharp 10.9-inch LED Liquid Retina display. Tablets are all screen, so the display, which features P3 wide color and HDR support, is still a feast for the eyes. Other core specs, like its Touch ID-enabled power button, estimated 10-hour battery life, and 12MP rear-facing camera, have returned in familiar form.

M1 everything

The biggest change in the new iPad Air, the one that will make or break your interest in it, is the processor. Apple has replaced the mobile-facing A14 Bionic with the proprietary M1 chip–similar to the ones used in the current Mac Mini , MacBook Air , and iPad Pro . The iPad Air (2022)’s M1 chip features an 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, 8GB of shared system memory, and an Apple neural engine, which powers machine-learning features. According to Apple, the M1 chip improves the iPad Air’s CPU performance by a whopping 60 percent and doubles its GPU power. That math doesn’t translate so well to change you can see and feel, but you can see that most apps run incredibly smoothly, particularly those more demanding creative apps for drawing like Penbook , or image editing like Adobe Photoshop , and games like Genshin Impact .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36QbtU_0egmFLhV00
Apple Arcade games like Grindstone look fantastic on the iPad Air’s liquid retina display. Mike Epstein

The impact of the M1, in some cases, gets hamstrung by the lack of other features and support that it needs to take advantage of the processor upgrade. There are still plenty of iPhone-only apps that run with bars on the side and look pixelated because they aren’t meant for the larger iPad screen. Unlike the iPad Pro, the iPad Air (2022) does not feature Apple’s “ProMotion” variable refresh rate in its display and you can feel its absence. Some apps with a lot of motion—games like Teamfight Tactics , and Twitter on a boring Saturday afternoon—still stutter from time to time. It’s a small blemish, but one that’s far more noticeable than a lot of the gains you’ll get from other apps, which may simply load a bit faster or scroll more smoothly.

Gotta go fast(er)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01YHht_0egmFLhV00
Get a look at the iPad Air in Blue, one of five color options for the fifth-gen design. Mike Epstein

Beyond the M1, the hardware changes to the new iPad Air are mostly situational and focused on speed. The USB-C port can now transmit data at up to 10Gbps, twice as fast as the previous iPad Air. This opens the door for faster transfers to external hard drives and the ability to pair with a higher-resolution external monitor. The iPad Air (2022) also now supports 5G sub-6GHz, allowing for faster broadband speeds if you purchase a mobile broadband-compatible model.

Video call from the couch

Since video calls are still at top of mind for most of us, the new iPad Air’s front camera upgrade may be its most noticeable new feature. It now has a 12MP ultrawide camera in front with a 122-degree field-of-view, which allows for a much sharper picture in video calls and unlocks “Center Stage,” Apple’s version of AI-powered auto-framing for video. Using the wider field-of-view, the iPad will automatically “shift” the camera to follow any faces in shot, keeping the focus in the right place.

This may feel like something of a coup for older iPad owners: Since the front-facing camera is on the “top” of the iPad, near the power button, the webcam actually sits to the side of the screen when taking a video call in landscape mode, which leaves you looking off-kilter. With Center Stage, your face is always in the center of the frame, so there’s no aesthetic downside to taking a call on the iPad … so long as you set it at eye level.

Color coordination

Last, but not least, Apple has switched up the range of color options for the new iPad Air. In keeping with the color convention released with the iPhone 13 and the 2021 iPad Mini , it comes in Starlight (off-white), Space Gray, Pink, Purple, and Blue (pictured).

So, who should buy the iPad Air (2022)?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Aa03e_0egmFLhV00
The Apple Magic Keyboard iPad cover and Apple Pencil (Gen 2) are optional accessories, but they bring out the best in the iPad Air. Mike Epstein

Unless you’re very serious about computational performance, there isn’t a signature feature in the iPad Air (2022) that’s going to make you crave it. That said, if you’re in the market for a new tablet, basically for any reason, the new iPad Air should be your go-to. The iPad Pro is probably the superior machine, especially if you plan to use it primarily for games or as a laptop replacement at work, but the Air does everything from playing games to content creation to web browsing and word processing, seamlessly. Frankly, it can even handle the basics of a work-from-home job, especially when paired with Apple Magic Keyboard iPad cover.

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Best Buy is practically giving away this 70-inch TV today

If you’re looking for a great new TV, we’ve spotted one of the best 4K TV deals out there for anyone looking for something midrange in price but not size. Right now, you can buy a TCL 70-inch 4K TV for just $550 at Best Buy. A huge saving of $280, the 4K TV is ordinarily priced at $830 so you can save big on this equally big TV. It offers all the functionality you could need from such a 4K TV so it’s a pretty sweet deal for anyone looking to upgrade for less. Buy it now while stocks last. When it comes to Best Buy TV deals, you simply can’t go wrong.
ELECTRONICS
epicstream.com

PlayStation 6 Release Date, Price, Specs, Features And Design: Gaming Console Smaller Than PlayStation 5? PS6 To Reportedly Have Expandable Storage And Bluetooth Audio Support

Here is everything we know so far about the yet-to-be-confirmed PlayStation 6. Sony has not confirmed that PlayStation 6 is in the pipeline already. However, speculations about the yet-to-be-confirmed game console have been making rounds online for quite some time now. It took a very long time for the company...
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Walmart has fantastic 65-inch TV deals under $500 today

If you’ve been thinking of upgrading your home theater recently, you’ve probably been eyeing some of the bigger, 65-inch screens for your setup but have been somewhat put off by the high cost. Well, luckily, Walmart has your back with some great 65-inch TV deals. Featuring brands such as Hisense to LG, these deals include up to $350 worth of discounts to be had if you’re quick enough!
SHOPPING
Forbes

Samsung Announces Free Upgrade For Millions Of Galaxy Smartphones

Millions more Galaxy smartphone owners will soon be able to take advantage of a powerful new app from Samsung. Announced In November of last year, Expert RAW enables a host of advanced camera functions plus improved picture quality, particularly in zoom shots. Unfortunately, it was initially restricted to the Galaxy S21 Ultra.
CELL PHONES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Epstein
People

Nurses Say These Sneakers Are 'by Far the Most Comfortable Shoes,' and They're on Sale at Amazon

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Finding a pair of comfortable sneakers should sound easier than it actually is. After all, when you try on shoes in a store, they'll often feel comfortable and durable at first — until you wear them for long stretches of time and develop blisters and sore feet. Rather than continue to let your feet suffer, consider trying the Doussprt Women's Walking Shoes, which have earned thousands of five-star ratings from Amazon customers who swear they're incredibly comfortable.
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

We can’t believe how cheap this 70-inch TV is at Walmart

Every great home theater deserves a great 4K TV at its center, and if you’re thinking big for your next 4K TV purchase, we’ve got one of the best 70-inch TV deals waiting just for you. The LG 70-inch 4K smart TV is just $627 at Walmart today, which brings you a savings of $173 off the regular price of $800. Free shipping is also included, a great bonus for such a large item, making this one of the best 4K TV deals and LG TV deals you’ll come across. Click over to Walmart now to claim this great 4K TV for your home theater.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Ipad Air#Apple Pencil#The Ipad Air#Hdr
komando.com

Free up space on your Android by updating a single app

No matter the size of your Android phone’s internal storage capacity, it can be a struggle to ensure enough space. As applications and mobile games grow, so too does their size. Tap or click for eight simple tips to speed up and clean out your Android phone. Recording videos...
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

This powerful new Dell laptop is only $230 — but hurry!

There are a ton of options for super cheap laptop deals right now, including some fantastic Dell laptop deals. The brand is one of the most reliable names in the computing industry because of products like the Dell Inspiron 15 3000 laptop, which is currently on sale with a $159 discount from Dell that makes it more affordable at just $230, compared to its normal price of $389.
COMPUTERS
E! News

These $15 Levi's Jeans Have 46,194 Five-Star Reviews On Amazon

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

Grab a new Lenovo Chromebook for only $97 today

Chromebook deals and student laptop deals make great options for anybody looking for a laptop on a budget, and perhaps the most affordable option we’ve come across is at Best Buy today, where the Lenovo Chromebook 3 is going for a head-turning price of just $97. That’s a savings of $122 from its already affordable regular price of $219, and you can save even more if you have an eligible device to trade in. Free shipping is included, and an additional hot offer, for 25% off, is a mouse to go with your new Chromebook as well.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
iPad
Digital Trends

Dell XPS 17 laptop with Windows 11 is $250 off today

If you are looking at laptop deals to replace an aging machine but you don’t know where to begin, it’s highly recommended that you start with Dell laptop deals. For a combination of powerful performance and beautiful design, you should take a look at Dell XPS deals, as those are what the brand is known for. You’re in luck because the Dell XPS 17 is currently available from Dell with a $250 discount, bringing its price down to $1,850 from its original price of $2,100.
COMPUTERS
BGR.com

If you have a Roku, you’re losing these channels today

Even as competition heats up, Roku remains one of the biggest streaming platforms on the planet. Every year, consumers continue to turn to Roku for their streaming device and smart TV needs. While most people use their Roku to watch other streaming services, Roku started producing its own content as well last year. The platform is always adding new services and features, but this week, Roku is actually losing some of its channels.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Please, Clear Your Android Phone's Cookies and Cache

Whether you have a Google Pixel 6, Samsung Galaxy S22 or another Android smartphone, your browser collects and stores data every time you surf the web. This data makes up your cookies and cache, and it can often be helpful. It keeps you logged into your accounts and loads frequently visited sites faster, for example.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

More than 50,000 Android users need to delete this malicious new app pronto

Google's Play Store is under constant attack from increasingly resourceful bad actors, and despite the search giant's best efforts to keep Android users worldwide protected from all kinds of threats to their most sensitive information, yet another malicious app has reportedly managed to wreak havoc of late. What's the app...
CELL PHONES
Popular Science

Popular Science

33K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Awe-inspiring science reporting, technology news, and DIY projects. Skunks to space robots, primates to climates. That's Popular Science, 150 years strong.

 https://www.popsci.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy