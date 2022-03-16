ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steve Austin releases new beer for 3:16 day. Here’s where to get it

By Nexstar Media Wire, Austin Kellerman
 3 days ago

(NEXSTAR) – During his wrestling heyday, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin was known for downing a few cold beers in the ring after battering his opponents. These days, he’s doing less battering and more brewing.

Austin, along with his partners at El Segundo Brewing Company in California, will be releasing a new lager beer on March 16. Over the last few years, the date has been dubbed “3:16 day” to honor the popular wrestler’s Austin 3:16 catchphrase.

This year, the former WWE champ is celebrating by releasing Broken Skull American Lager to a good portion of the country. The lager will be Austin’s second beer with the folks at El Segundo. His Broken Skull IPA was released in 2014 and is now available nationwide.

Austin’s latest brew is described by El Segundo as a 4.8% ABV lager brewed with 100% Contessa hops. It’s smooth with a crisp finish and is designed to deliver a classic lager flavor.

According to a map of release dates, the new beer should be available March 16 at stores in Southern California, Texas, Missouri, Georgia, Tennessee, North Carolina, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Washington DC, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, and Massachusetts.

Over the next couple weeks, it’ll be released in Northern California, Oregon, Nevada, Arizona, Virginia, Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Maine.

Austin is planning a beer bash release party WrestleMania weekend in Fort Worth, Texas. The March 31 event will take place at the world-famous Billy Bob’s.

Days later, Austin is scheduled to step into the ring at AT&T Stadium during night one of WrestleMania for a showdown with current WWE star Kevin Owens.

