Dramatic moment man wielding a machete and scissors is arrested after 'crashing into four vehicles and trying force his way into a woman's car'

Footage has emerged showing the dramatic moment a man wielding a machete and scissors was chased by police before being arrested.

The 45-year-old Rockville man had allegedly crashed into four vehicles and attempted to enter a woman's car carrying a pair of scissors near Beenleigh on Wednesday.

Bodycam footage shows the man brandishing a pair of scissors as he confronts then attempts to evade police.

The man had allegedly crashed into the back of a 37-year-old woman's vehicle stopped at a roundabout.

He then allegedly reversed and mounted the curb and passed the woman's car, crashing into the back of a truck in the roundabout.

While continuing around the roundabout, he allegedly side swiped a 60-year-old's car before continuing toward a main road intersection where he drove up the rear of a ute waiting at a red light. None of those three drivers were injured.

He then allegedly drove up Beenleigh's Logan Street on the wrong side of the road, speeding through a service station, side swiping a power-pole. He came to a stop shortly after.

He then exited the car allegedly armed with a machete and verbally abused those who had come to help him.

He dropped his machete, returned to the car and retrieved a pair of scissors and a wallet before running away on foot.

He allegedly tried to enter a woman's car before he was confronted by police, still holding the pair of scissors.

The man appeared to attempt to flee police with the pair of scissors in his hand in footage of the encounter.

