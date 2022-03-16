ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Dramatic moment man wielding a machete and scissors is arrested after 'crashing into four vehicles and trying force his way into a woman's car'

By Max Aldred
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Footage has emerged showing the dramatic moment a man wielding a machete and scissors was chased by police before being arrested.

The 45-year-old Rockville man had allegedly crashed into four vehicles and attempted to enter a woman's car carrying a pair of scissors near Beenleigh on Wednesday.

Bodycam footage shows the man brandishing a pair of scissors as he confronts then attempts to evade police.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bGC40_0egmD2wX00
Queensland police will allege the scissor-wielding man also hit four cars and a power pole before resisting arrest
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IcoRr_0egmD2wX00
The man from Rockville allegedly dropped his machete and went back to his car to retrieve a pair of scissors before running away on foot

The man had allegedly crashed into the back of a 37-year-old woman's vehicle stopped at a roundabout.

He then allegedly reversed and mounted the curb and passed the woman's car, crashing into the back of a truck in the roundabout.

While continuing around the roundabout, he allegedly side swiped a 60-year-old's car before continuing toward a main road intersection where he drove up the rear of a ute waiting at a red light. None of those three drivers were injured.

He then allegedly drove up Beenleigh's Logan Street on the wrong side of the road, speeding through a service station, side swiping a power-pole. He came to a stop shortly after.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g1HvJ_0egmD2wX00
The man appeared to be still holding the scissors and his wallet while resisting arrest from officers
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=407WeS_0egmD2wX00
A man was charged with two counts of going armed to cause fear and one count each of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, obstructing police and possessing dangerous drugs

He then exited the car allegedly armed with a machete and verbally abused those who had come to help him.

He dropped his machete, returned to the car and retrieved a pair of scissors and a wallet before running away on foot.

He allegedly tried to enter a woman's car before he was confronted by police, still holding the pair of scissors.

The man appeared to attempt to flee police with the pair of scissors in his hand in footage of the encounter.

A man was charged with two counts of going armed to cause fear and one count each of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, obstructing police and possessing dangerous drugs following the incident.

