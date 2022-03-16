ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best Dell docking station

By BestReviews Staff, BestReviews Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. A laptop is ultra-convenient for working wherever you want to, but it does have limitations. There are usually only a handful of connections and ports, and if you have an extremely slim device, it might not have a network port at...

WRAL News

Walmart deals: HP Chromebook only $98 (reg. $225), Shark Vacuum only $99 (reg. $199), Igloo 9 qt cooler $10.88

* This post contains affiliate links and we may earn a small commission if you use them. Walmart has some great deals right now including the HP 11.6" Chromebook for only $98 (reg. $225), Shark Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum for only $99 (reg. $199), Igloo 9 qt cooler for $10.88 (reg. $19,99), VTech Sit-to-Stand Discover Table for $19.99 (reg. $37.99), Ninja Nutri-Blender for $34 (reg. $59.99), the Baby Days Sale and more! See the list of deals below.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

This curved 32-inch 4K monitor is $220 OFF in Dell’s semiannual sale

Picking the perfect monitor for your home PC setup can be pretty tricky. With so many options out there, it’s tough to know which to get. Fortunately, there are some fantastic monitor deals right now as part of Dell’s semiannual sales that we can wholeheartedly recommend. For example, you can get this 32-inch Dell S3221QS curved 4K monitor for just $380, which is a massive $220 discount on the regular price of $600. That’s easily one of the best prices you can get for a premium monitor right now. Keep reading to discover how this screen can supercharge your workstation.
ELECTRONICS
The Next Web

The best apps for finding your nearest EV charging stations

Whether you’re using your sweet EV to commute, drive around town, or plan a road trip, there’s probably something always on your mind: keeping your battery juiced up. Fortunately, there’s a whole range of apps that can help you locate charging stations — and even establish driving routes that fit them in along the way…
CELL PHONES
mensjournal.com

Best Portable Power Station for Big and Small Electronics

We demand constant connection—the ability to plug in and recharge at a moment’s notice. A dead cell phone is equally stressful whether you’re in the backcountry or trying to catch up on emails on public transportation. It’s even worse when the power goes out at home, and key electrical devices go dark. Portable power, whether it’s an electrical generator—or a solar-powered, cell-charging lantern—can keep you connected by charging handheld electronics, a computer, even home appliances like refrigerators and washing machines when the grid goes down.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Walmart just slashed $700 off this LG 55-inch OLED TV

With OLED TV deals, more people are given the opportunity to upgrade their home theater setup with the display technology. OLED TVs usually don’t come cheap, but with Walmart TV deals, they’ve become more affordable. Make the investment with the retailer’s LG TV deals, which currently includes a $703 discount for the LG 55-inch C1 Series OLED TV, bringing its price down to $1,297 from its original price of $2,000.
SHOPPING
laptopmag.com

Lenovo Chromebook 3 drops to $97 — this is the best laptop under $100

The Lenovo Chromebook 3 with AMD 6 CPU is one of the best budget laptops for basic use. And for a limited time, you can nab this compact Chromebook for under $100. Currently, Best Buy offers the Lenovo Chromebook 3 for just $97 — its lowest price yet. Typically, this laptop retails for $219, so that's $122 in savings.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

Dell XPS 13 laptop now under $1,000 in one-day sale

The Dell XPS series of laptops are some of the best in the industry for being both thin and powerful. Of course, the downside is that they can often be a little bit expensive, which is where this deal from Dell comes in, bringing down the cost of a Dell XPS 13 Touch Laptop to $950 from $1,050, a nice $100 discount.
COMPUTERS
NBC News

Where to buy portable chargers — and what you should know

Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Many companies — including Twitter, Apple and Google...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Dell’s best work-from-home laptop is over $700 off today

In an increasingly digital working world, working from home is becoming more and more common, making laptop deals for remote workers ripe for the picking. One of the best Dell laptop deals just so happens to be on one of the best work-from-home laptops, the Dell Vostro 5510. It’s currently marked all the way down to just $949, a massive savings of $764 from its regular price of $1,713. Free next-day delivery is included with purchase of the Dell Vostro 5510, so click over to Dell now to claim yours.
COMPUTERS
ABC 4

Best wireless gaming headsets

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. A headset is the best way to experience a lot of games, but wires can get in the way and Bluetooth headphones usually have too much latency for reliable gaming. Luckily, the past few years have seen a huge influx in the number of dedicated wireless gaming headsets on the market, with connectivity becoming more reliable and latency even lower than ever before.
VIDEO GAMES
PopSugar

The Best Tech-Enabled Home Products From Walmart

Creating the ultimate smart home requires a few gadgets and upgrades, including your favorite virtual assistant and smart outlets and plugs throughout your home. From smart kitchen appliances to robot vacuums, we're completely intrigued by the latest smart gadgets and home upgrades on the market. Walmart has a whole section dedicated to finding the most innovative tech-enabled home products, and we rounded up the best ones.
ELECTRONICS
The Associated Press

Turtle Beach & ROCCAT Reveal the All-new Scout Air and SYN Buds Air True Wireless Earbuds – Perfect for Mobile Gaming

WHITE PLAINS, NY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 9, 2022-- Best-selling console gaming headset brand Turtle Beach®, and ROCCAT® – Turtle Beach Corporation’s (NASDAQ: HEAR) award-winning PC peripherals brand, today unveiled the all-new Scout Air™ and SYN™ Buds Air true wireless gaming earbuds. Designed for console and PC gamers on-the-go and for fans of each brand, the Turtle Beach Scout Air and ROCCAT SYN Buds Air true wireless earbuds are compatible with iOS, Android, and other Bluetooth ® -enabled devices like Nintendo Switch™, Windows PCs, and Mac ®. For mobile gaming, the Scout Air and SYN Buds Air feature Game Mode for 60ms, low-latency feedback to ensure critical in-battle audio recognition. They also offer 20 hours of total battery and are IPX4-rated for sweat and water-resistance, so listening to music or podcasts while working-out between gaming sessions will not pose a problem. Dual mics deliver top clarity, and the included multiple ear tip options provide a comfortable fit for long gaming sessions. Features including customizable touch-enabled controls, easy selection of EQ presets, activating low-latency Game Mode, and battery monitoring are available via Turtle Beach’s Audio Hub app for the Scout Air, and via ROCCAT’s SYN Buds Air app. Turtle Beach’s Scout Air and ROCCAT’s SYN Buds Air true wireless earbuds are available for pre-order today at www.turtlebeach.com and www.roccat.com, respectively, as well as at participating retailers worldwide for a $99.99 MSRP. Both versions will launch at participating retailers worldwide on March 21, 2022.
ELECTRONICS
WWLP 22News

Best biometric safe

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. As the world goes more high-tech, so does the way we store our valuables. Biometric safes are both more secure and more convenient than traditional keyed and combination models, especially in emergency situations when emotions are running high. While there...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

HP is having a SURPRISE SALE on desktops and laptops

If you’re currently looking for desktop computer deals and laptop deals in order to upgrade your current machine, it’s highly recommended that you take a look at HP Envy deals and HP laptop deals. HP is one of the most trusted names in the computing industry, so if you need a reliable desktop computer or laptop without having to empty your savings account, you won’t be disappointed if you go for one of the brand’s products.
COMPUTERS
WWLP 22News

Sonos Arc vs. Sonos Beam

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. A big-screen TV is essential for a home theater setup, but they don’t deliver high-quality sound. If you want to enhance your movie-watching experience, a soundbar can make you feel like you’re sitting in a movie theater. Sonos...
ELECTRONICS
WWLP 22News

Best hand towel ring

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Hand towel rings are a stylish fixture designed to hang a towel to dry your hands. These rings are designed to hang a single towel, either a kitchen or a hand towel. You’ll need to mount them yourself with their included installation hardware.
AMAZON
TechRadar

This Sabrent docking station comes with 16TB storage, but it'll bankrupt you

Sabrent has released a range of Thunderbolt 3 docking devices, the top-end model of which comes with a staggering 16TB of storage. The DS-SKRT-D16TB Thunderbolt 3 Dual NVMe SSD Docking Station, as it's officially known, is the real deal: 16TB of NVMe SSD storage, capable of 1.5GB/second transfer speeds alongside two Thunderbolt 3 ports (up to 40GB bandwidth), two USB-A 3.2 and two USB-C 3.2 ports (capable of 10GB bandwidth), and a USB-A 3.0 (capable of 5GB bandwidth).
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Samsung is having a surprise sale on curved monitors

Whether you’re searching for desktop monitor deals to improve the screen of your work-from-home setup, or you’re on the hunt for gaming monitor deals so that you can better appreciate the graphics of today’s video games, it’s highly recommended that you purchase a curved monitor. Compared to straight displays, curved monitors provide a more immersive experience, and can reduce glare and reflection arising from ambient light, according to Digital Trends’ computer monitor buying guide.
ELECTRONICS

