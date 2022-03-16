Best Dell docking station

WHITE PLAINS, NY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 9, 2022-- Best-selling console gaming headset brand Turtle Beach®, and ROCCAT® – Turtle Beach Corporation’s (NASDAQ: HEAR) award-winning PC peripherals brand, today unveiled the all-new Scout Air™ and SYN™ Buds Air true wireless gaming earbuds. Designed for console and PC gamers on-the-go and for fans of each brand, the Turtle Beach Scout Air and ROCCAT SYN Buds Air true wireless earbuds are compatible with iOS, Android, and other Bluetooth ® -enabled devices like Nintendo Switch™, Windows PCs, and Mac ®. For mobile gaming, the Scout Air and SYN Buds Air feature Game Mode for 60ms, low-latency feedback to ensure critical in-battle audio recognition. They also offer 20 hours of total battery and are IPX4-rated for sweat and water-resistance, so listening to music or podcasts while working-out between gaming sessions will not pose a problem. Dual mics deliver top clarity, and the included multiple ear tip options provide a comfortable fit for long gaming sessions. Features including customizable touch-enabled controls, easy selection of EQ presets, activating low-latency Game Mode, and battery monitoring are available via Turtle Beach’s Audio Hub app for the Scout Air, and via ROCCAT’s SYN Buds Air app. Turtle Beach’s Scout Air and ROCCAT’s SYN Buds Air true wireless earbuds are available for pre-order today at www.turtlebeach.com and www.roccat.com, respectively, as well as at participating retailers worldwide for a $99.99 MSRP. Both versions will launch at participating retailers worldwide on March 21, 2022.

ELECTRONICS ・ 10 DAYS AGO