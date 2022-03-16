ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey city removes Putin’s name from 9/11 memorial

By Lexi Lonas, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
 3 days ago

The city has decided to cover up Putin’s name so the memorial is now shown as a gift only from the Russian people. Putin’s name will be permanently removed once it is determined how to do so without damaging the monument.

