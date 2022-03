A Russian vessel that's looking for a place to dock was turned away by the Harbormaster in Eastport. Maine is known as a state that opens its doors to anyone. The sign at the border says 'Welcome Home,' and our motto is 'Vacationland.' But the crew of a Russian vessel that needed a temporary port of call was not only lacking a friendly welcome but was denied access altogether. Officials say the war in Ukraine is only part of the reason the ship was turned away.

EASTPORT, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO