Family Relationships

Mum-of-six Paris Fury says she’s mortified after accidentally sending ‘love’ text to her kids’ teacher

By Becky Pemberton
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
MANY of us have accidentally sent a text we didn’t mean to, and Paris Fury is no different.

The mum-of-six, 32, who is married to boxing champ Tyson Fury, 33, revealed she was left mortified after sending a very personal “love” text to her kids’ teacher.

Paris Fury was left red-faced after sending a 'love message' to her kids' teacher Credit: parisfury1/Instagram
Paris said to the teacher 'love you' and 'sweet dreams' Credit: Instagram/@parisfury1

An embarrassed Paris shared a screenshot of the text exchange to her 879,000 followers on Instagram.

She had texted the teacher saying: “Night night. Thinking of our summer beneath the trees.

“Love you sweet dreams.”

The teacher had quickly replied writing: “Sorry Paris think you’ve text me by mistake.”

Thankfully Lancashire-based Paris could see the funny side as she responded with “haha”.

She added: “When you accidentally send a love message to the kids teacher by mistake.”

As well as their baby daughter Athena, who arrived last year, Paris and Tyson have sons Prince John James, Prince Tyson Fury II, and Prince Adonis Amaziah, and daughters Venezuela and Valencia.

The big family recently visited Dubai, where Paris shared glam snaps from the mall and sun-soaked selfies from the beach.

Before Christmas, the Tyson clan went on a bumper family holiday to Florida, where they visited Disney and the Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios.

This follows Paris revealing she is starting to "crack up" living with Tyson and her kids because all she does is cook, clean and look after children.

Last year, Paris celebrated her 32nd birthday in style with a plush meal out, flowers and a towering three-tier cake.

Along with her Gypsy King husband, the couple have an estimated worth of £120m - but they've never forgotten their humble roots and say they are raising their six kids in line with traveller traditions.

The big family recently visited Dubai, where Paris shared glam snaps from the mall and sun-soaked selfies from the beach. Credit: instagram
Tyson Fury took his family on holiday to Florida before Christmas

