The grassroots giant: How Google became a lobbying powerhouse

By Ben Brody
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe entire web suddenly seemed to undergo a political awakening 10 years ago, when users pummeled Congress with millions of pleas in response to two intellectual property bills. Activists and over 100,000 websites said the measures, known as PIPA and SOPA, would “break the internet.” Within days, proposals that...

Meta, Apple and others sign ad condemning Texas anti-trans bill

Dozens of companies, including Google, Meta, IBM and Salesforce, are pressing Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to stop legislation that defines gender-affirming care as “child abuse.”. The companies published a full-page advertisement in the Dallas Morning News on Friday titled “Discrimination is bad for business.” Over 60 companies are listed...
How war in Ukraine became war on the blockchain

Good morning! Donating to Ukraine’s war effort is commendable. But the last thing Ukraine needs is an NFT of an alien dog. I’m Owen Thomas, and while I haven’t been to Nice or the isles of Greece, I’ve been to Makhachkala, and that has to count for something.
The future of 230, the end of PowerPoint, and the fight over military tech

On this episode of the Source Code podcast: Ben Brody joins the show to discuss the state of the Section 230 debate, and why Justice Clarence Thomas wants it to come up in the Supreme Court so badly. Then, Lizzy Lawrence explains why so many startups are eager to disrupt PowerPoint, and why the future of meetings might be more like a late-night show. Finally, Kate Kaye discusses how enterprise companies are working with the military, and why those relationships seem to be worth the downsides.
What Meta has learned from global conflict

Hello, and welcome to Protocol Policy! Today, we’re talking about what Meta has learned from violent conflicts and instability around the world. Plus, the FTC has a new weapon against privacy violations, and search engines struggle to figure out what to do about Russian state media. What Myanmar means...
How war shaped Meta

Good morning! How Facebook is responding to Russia’s war shouldn’t come as a surprise. It’s been years in the making. I'm Issie Lapowsky, and I can't stop watching the new “West Side Story” on Disney+. It is incredible. Lessons of war. History won’t look kindly...
The Atlantic

The Impossible Suddenly Became Possible

History has accelerated; the impossible has become possible. Shifts that no one imagined two weeks ago are unfolding with incredible speed. As it turns out, nations are not pieces in a game of Risk. They do not, as some academics have long imagined, have eternal interests or permanent geopolitical orientations, fixed motivations or predictable goals. Nor do human beings always react the way they are supposed to react. Last week, nobody who was analyzing the coming war in Ukraine imagined that the personal bravery of the Ukrainian president and his emotive calls for sovereignty and democracy could alter the calculations of foreign ministers, bank directors, business executives, and thousands of ordinary people. Few imagined that the Russian president’s sinister television appearances and brutal orders could alter, in just a few days, international perceptions of Russia.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Chinese-owned TikTok rushes to move all US user data to the US and put American staff in control to head off privacy concerns by DC regulators over spying by Communist government

Chinese-owned TikTok is frantically working to move all data it holds on US users to the US, and putting an American team in control, according to reports. ByteDance, owner of the popular social video app, has launched Project Texas, which will also see an end to US employees reporting to its managers in Beijing.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Independent

Voices: Elon Musk’s tweet to Putin should be the end of us pretending he’s a quirky, cool tech hero

Oligarchs deploy hypermasculinity to justify their own power and aggression. That’s true of Russian leader Vladimir Putin. But it’s also true — in a geekier, self-parodic, but still wearisomely predictable way — of Tesla CEO and tech billionaire Elon Musk.Today Musk bizarrely tweeted, “I hereby challenge ÐÐ»Ð°Ð´Ð¸Ð¼Ð¸Ñ ÐÑÑÐ¸Ð½ [Vladimir Putin] to single combat.” He added, “Stakes are Ð£ÐºÑÐ°ÑÐ½Ð° [Ukraine]. Do you agree to this fight?”The director general of Russia’s space agency, Dmitry Rogozin, quickly replied, “You, little devil, are still young.” “Compete with me weakling; It would only be a waste of time,” came the reply.The spectacle of...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Elon Musk sells all his California homes for $128m after Grimes claimed he lives ‘below poverty line’

The world's richest man, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, has followed through on his vow to own "no house" by selling all seven of his California homes for a total of $128m, raking in an estimated $25m in profits from the sales. Mr Musk claims the vow came from his desire to focus fully on his mission to send humans to Mars. Though many are sceptical of Mr Musk – who has a penchant for sticking his foot in his mouth – his ex-wife, the singer Grimes, claims he is sincere about his goals. In a recent interview in Vanity...
REAL ESTATE
CNBC

Anonymous declared a 'cyber war' against Russia. Here are the results

More than three weeks ago, a popular Twitter account named "Anonymous" declared that the shadowy activist group was waging a "cyber war" against Russia. Since then, the account has claimed responsibility for disabling prominent Russian government, news and corporate websites and leaking data from entities such as Roskomnadzor, the federal agency responsible for censoring Russian media.
EUROPE
TechRadar

Google says it has made a major breakthrough on carbon-free energy

Google has been working to develop better tools to track energy consumption and production in order to achieve its 24/7 carbon-free energy goal by 2030. As part of these efforts, the search giant announced a new tool called Time-based Energy Attribute Certificates (T-EACs) last year to advance a more granular approach to energy tracking.
TECHNOLOGY
protocol.com

Climate Tech Reporter

Protocol is seeking a reporter who can break news and tell original, inside stories about the world of climate tech. The climate crisis is the biggest existential threat facing humanity. And as the world’s most powerful industry, tech has a huge role to play in solving the problem. Protocol Climate is focused on how new technologies are being used to tackle climate change — and how the tech industry is reckoning with its own environmental impact.
WORLD
protocol.com

Russia blocked Instagram, so developers created a clone

Instagram is blocked in Russia as of Monday. So Russian developers created Rossgram. On March 28, Rossgram will open to bloggers, sponsors and investors. Regular users will have access by April and be able to download the platform on Android and iOS. It will include monetization tools like paid access to content, a crowdfunding tool, a referral program and more.
INTERNET

