ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

The Elite Series 2 controller is back down to its record low price in this Xbox deal

By Rob Dwiar
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

You can pick up the Xbox Elite Series 2 controller for its lowest ever price right now - at just $139.99 (usually $179.99) at Amazon. This is still the go-to controller that everyone wants, and we don't see this price too often. In fact, it only appeared during last year's Black...

www.gamesradar.com

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

PlayStation 6 Release Date, Price, Specs, Features And Design: Gaming Console Smaller Than PlayStation 5? PS6 To Reportedly Have Expandable Storage And Bluetooth Audio Support

Here is everything we know so far about the yet-to-be-confirmed PlayStation 6. Sony has not confirmed that PlayStation 6 is in the pipeline already. However, speculations about the yet-to-be-confirmed game console have been making rounds online for quite some time now. It took a very long time for the company...
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

GTA 5 remaster is double the price on Xbox Series X as PS5

The next-gen remaster of GTA 5 will release with a massive discount on PS5, bringing the game’s price down to half that of its Xbox Series X version. The PS5 edition of Grand Theft Auto V is currently listed on the PlayStation store for $9.99 / £8.75 / AU$ 14.99, while the Xbox Series X version will cost you $19.99 / £17.49 / $29.97.
VIDEO GAMES
makeuseof.com

What Is a Graphics Card and How Does It Work?

Your computer has many components inside its case, each responsible for a different function. If you opened up your PC case right now, you'd likely find a motherboard, a CPU, some RAM, and a storage drive. Then, in some computers, you'd also find a graphics card, the bit of hardware responsible for creating images on your screen.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox Elite#Xbox Controller#Xbox Series X#Black Friday Sale#Video Game#The Xbox Elite Series 2
Digital Trends

Walmart just slashed $700 off this LG 55-inch OLED TV

With OLED TV deals, more people are given the opportunity to upgrade their home theater setup with the display technology. OLED TVs usually don’t come cheap, but with Walmart TV deals, they’ve become more affordable. Make the investment with the retailer’s LG TV deals, which currently includes a $703 discount for the LG 55-inch C1 Series OLED TV, bringing its price down to $1,297 from its original price of $2,000.
SHOPPING
TechRadar

This Xbox Series S deal includes a great gaming headset for free

There's a fantastic Xbox Series S deal available at Argos right now, which bundles in a free gaming headset. If you purchase an Xbox Series S at Argos you'll get the official Xbox Stereo Headset for no extra cost, which is an impressive saving of £54.99. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best prices in your region.)
VIDEO GAMES
KELOLAND TV

Best Xbox One controller

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Even though it’s been available since 2016, the Xbox One remains one of the most popular gaming consoles on the market. Your Xbox One probably came with a basic controller, but you could elevate your gaming experience by purchasing an updated model.
VIDEO GAMES
The Associated Press

Turtle Beach & ROCCAT Reveal the All-new Scout Air and SYN Buds Air True Wireless Earbuds – Perfect for Mobile Gaming

WHITE PLAINS, NY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 9, 2022-- Best-selling console gaming headset brand Turtle Beach®, and ROCCAT® – Turtle Beach Corporation’s (NASDAQ: HEAR) award-winning PC peripherals brand, today unveiled the all-new Scout Air™ and SYN™ Buds Air true wireless gaming earbuds. Designed for console and PC gamers on-the-go and for fans of each brand, the Turtle Beach Scout Air and ROCCAT SYN Buds Air true wireless earbuds are compatible with iOS, Android, and other Bluetooth ® -enabled devices like Nintendo Switch™, Windows PCs, and Mac ®. For mobile gaming, the Scout Air and SYN Buds Air feature Game Mode for 60ms, low-latency feedback to ensure critical in-battle audio recognition. They also offer 20 hours of total battery and are IPX4-rated for sweat and water-resistance, so listening to music or podcasts while working-out between gaming sessions will not pose a problem. Dual mics deliver top clarity, and the included multiple ear tip options provide a comfortable fit for long gaming sessions. Features including customizable touch-enabled controls, easy selection of EQ presets, activating low-latency Game Mode, and battery monitoring are available via Turtle Beach’s Audio Hub app for the Scout Air, and via ROCCAT’s SYN Buds Air app. Turtle Beach’s Scout Air and ROCCAT’s SYN Buds Air true wireless earbuds are available for pre-order today at www.turtlebeach.com and www.roccat.com, respectively, as well as at participating retailers worldwide for a $99.99 MSRP. Both versions will launch at participating retailers worldwide on March 21, 2022.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Amazon
laptopmag.com

Lenovo Chromebook 3 drops to $97 — this is the best laptop under $100

The Lenovo Chromebook 3 with AMD 6 CPU is one of the best budget laptops for basic use. And for a limited time, you can nab this compact Chromebook for under $100. Currently, Best Buy offers the Lenovo Chromebook 3 for just $97 — its lowest price yet. Typically, this laptop retails for $219, so that's $122 in savings.
COMPUTERS
GamesRadar+

This PS5 headset deal sees one of the very best wireless sets back down to its lowest ever price

One of our favorite PS5 headsets - and one of the very best that money can buy - has gone down to its lowest ever price again at Amazon. That's the second time within the space of weeks that it's gone this low, so if you missed it the first time around or got your PS5 recently, then snapping up the Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 for just $119.95 (a saving of $30 from its $150 list price) is the way to go to get yourself a cracking PS5 headset deal.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Could this robot be our first look at Starfield gameplay?

Starfield gameplay might have been shown off for the first time in the game's latest trailer. In the new episode of the studio's Into the Starfield developer updates, design director Emil Pagliarulo, lead quest designer Will Shen, lead artist Istvan Pely, and game director Todd Howard discuss multiple aspects of Bethesda's upcoming RPG. During the discussion, the group touches on the nature of the the studio's companions and how memorable they can be.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Nvidia to give away 8 RTX 3090s during GTC

While we're all hoping to see the end to the GPU shortage, we aren't quite there yet. GPUs are hard to come by, especially good ones and though prices have started to come back down to Earth, they're still hanging around in the atmosphere rather than back down to MSRP. Many are still struggling to get their hands on a capable card like an RTX 3090, but if you get to Nvidia's Graphics Technology Conference for 2022, you could win one for free.
COMPUTERS
GamesRadar+

Save up to $114 on Ryzen processors with Amazon's latest CPU deals

Amazon's CPU deals currently feature huge discounts of up to $114 on several AMD Ryzen processors. The deepest discount is reserved for the high-end AMD Ryzen 9 5900X CPU which is down to just $458.98 (was $570). While not quite the historic lowest ever price, this is one of the cheapest rates we've ever seen on the 12-core (24 threads) processor. It's one of the best CPUs for gaming, so this isn't an offer you're going to want to miss.
COMPUTERS
GamesRadar+

Drawing from Terraria and Stardew Valley, could Core Keeper be Steam's next indie hit?

Core Keeper is well on its way to being Steam's next unexpected breakout hit. Drawing clear inspiration from a suite of indie darlings that have come before – like Valheim, Terraria, and Stardew Valley – Core Keeper is already racking up sales numbers that belie its humble origins, potentially paving its road towards becoming Steam's latest surprise phenomenon.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

How to fix Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC not working

Having issues with the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC not working can be particularly frustrating, especially if you've been waiting patiently for the Booster Course Pass to arrive so you can start racing around the first eight tracks in the set. You may have received a pop-up notification to say that the new cups are available to play, yet they're nowhere to be found in your game. We're here to help fix this issue, so here's how to access the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Nintendo Switch deals 2022: The best discounts on consoles and bundles in March

Since the original console launched in 2017, the Nintendo Switch has been incredibly popular with gamers of all ages and, as such, Switch deals are extremely hard to come by.With the ability to bring everything from Pokémon and Animal Crossing to Mario and Zelda to life in your hands, the Switch is undoubtedly one of the brand’s most successful launches ever.But with consistently good sales for a number of years, followed by fluctuating stock levels due to an even greater surge in demand during the pandemic, it makes sense that the brand would be reluctant to offer any major reductions....
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Xbox VR: everything you need to know

Will Microsoft ever create an Xbox VR headset? It’s a question that’s been on everyone’s lips since the release of Sony’s PSVR, but so far the Redmond-based company has been reluctant to enter the field of virtual reality. However, with the Meta Quest 2 (formerly known...
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

GamesRadar+

13K+
Followers
26K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ takes you closer to the games, movies and TV you love.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy