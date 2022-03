Maybe she wants to do something else? With so many people on the WWE roster, it can be tricky to find something for them to do. That can make some of WWE’s maneuvers seem all the stranger, as it can be rather confusing to try and figure out what they are thinking from time to time. That is the case again now, as a recent return seems to have fizzed out just after it got started. Now the wrestler involved has commented on it too.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO