Support lower among Republicans, black Americans, white evangelicals. After dominating the culture war and state legal battles throughout the aughts and the early 2010s, the issue of same-sex marriage's legality was suddenly put to rest by the Supreme Court in 2015. No longer a politically useful rallying point, it quickly faded from mainstream public view. So it's easy to imagine that beyond some hyper-religious communities, Americans today don't have a problem with same-sex marriage. But a new survey from the Public Religion Research Institute (PRRI) is a sobering reminder that's not so.

SOCIETY ・ 3 DAYS AGO