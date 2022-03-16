Woodstock school garden gives students hands-on experience

CONCORD, Calif. - The Mt. Diablo Unified School District wants its students to come back from spring break as healthy as possible. The district has distributed rapid response COVID-19 test kits to each school in the district, to be given to students and staff on a first-come, first-served basis before spring break begins with the Cesar Chavez Day holiday March 31.

