Pregnant Malaysian teenager, 19, surprises her husband with $250,000 Lamborghini as a reward for his upcoming 'sacrifice' and sleepless nights

By Monica Greep For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

A pregnant woman surprised her husband with a £160,000 Lamborghini as a reward for his help with their child after giving birth.

Malaysian cosmetic guru Anes Ayuni Osman, 19, is due to give birth to her first child with her entrepreneur husband Weldan Zulkefli, 20, in late March and will enter a 100 day confinement period.

The traditional practice sees women limit their movement after birth in order to reduce the risk of postpartum complications and help rebalance hormones.

As a reward for his help during the period, Anes surprised her husband with a Lamborghini Huracan Evo and shared a video of the moment to TikTok.

She added that she will be relying on him day and night, and expects him to change nappies, saying: 'He’s fine with that because he has been cleaning up after our cat all this time. He can stay awake at night because his business brain works better at night doing marketing.'

Pregnant Anes will give birth in late March and will enter a 100 day confinement period which sees her recover after her pregnancy 

Alongside the video, which has gained over 1.5million views and 162.2K likes, she wrote: 'Thank you husband, no matter how big the value of this gift will not be able to reciprocate your kindness'.

The video sees Anes lead a blindfolded Weldan into a car dealership before revealing the supercar, which had been wrapped with a giant red bow.

Weldan became visibly emotional after seeing the car and hugged his wife as he thanked her for the lavish gift.

Anes is a successful cosmetics entrepreneur from Kelantan and tried the knot with Weldan in February last year.

After giving birth to the couple's first baby later this month, the pair will travel to their hometown, Pasir Mas, and stay at Anes' parents' home.

Beginning immediately after the birth, postpartum confinement lasts for at least one month and involves bed rest, banning visitors and focusing on nothing but yourself and your new baby.

The practice is common across Asia and Anes says she gifted her husband the sports car as a gift ahead of his 'sacrifice' during her postpartum confinement period.

'Our blessings have not stopped since we got married, he has taken such good care of me, especially during my pregnancy', she told Malaysian publication mStar.

'Apart from being thankful for his sacrifice, I am gifting this Lamborghini because I want him by my side throughout my confinement.

'I'm expecting my husband to not only be with me all the time but he has to care for the baby day and night because there's a huge possibility I will be having a Caesarean birth.

'Mums out there will know how painful a C-section is, so I want more attention from my husband.'

Comments / 98

Shak Johnson
3d ago

Ummmm wait … Are we going to just skip by she is 19 and can afford a $250,000 dollar car … Not many 19 year olds can afford a 30,000 car

Reply(10)
36
Jessica Nicodemo
3d ago

Are you kidding me? Definitely not the best move sister! Your the mother carrying the baby for 10 months. Reward yourself for all the work now and to come. lol Maybe should have been matching cars! Giving him to big of a head this early only leads to higher expectations that will never be met. 😉

Reply(5)
9
Angel Rodriguez
3d ago

congratulations, happy life ❤ I drive my Lamborghini every night and leave it in my garage before I wake up to go to work at McDonald's 😠

Reply(8)
6
Sports Car#Malaysian#Cat#Vehicles
