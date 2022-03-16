LOSC welcomes Chelsea to Stade Pierre-Mauroy Wednesday in the second-leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 matchup. Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET. Below, we preview the LOSC vs. Chelsea odds and lines, and make our best Champions League bets, picks and predictions.

Chelsea won the first leg at home 2-0.

It wasn’t necessarily an impressive showing for the Blues. Chelsea was out-shot 15-9 despite coming out on top. F Kai Havertz scored in the 8th minute and F Christian Pulisic added to the lead in the 63rd. Chelsea won the possession battle 51% to 49%.

Chelsea sits third on the EPL table and has allowed 19 goals through 28 games, the second-fewest goals in league action. The Blues finished second in Group H to advance to the Round of 16.

LOSC won Group G and currently sits 6th on the Ligue 1 table with 37 goals scored and 35 conceded across 28 league matches.

LOSC vs. Chelsea: Odds, picks and predictions

Money line: LOSC +310 (bet $100 to win $310) | Chelsea -106 (bet $106 to win $100) | Draw +240

LOSC +310 (bet $100 to win $310) | Chelsea -106 (bet $106 to win $100) | Draw +240 Over/Under: 2.5 (O: +115 | U: -145)

Prediction

Chelsea 1, LOSC 1

LEAN to the DRAW (+240).

LOSC is going to put up a better fight at home. It is at full strength while Chelsea is going to be missing several key pieces.

D César Azpilicueta is questionable and D Reece James and D Ben Chilwell are both expected to miss the match. That’s three key defenders for Chelsea. Azpilicueta has captained Chelsea in six of its seven Champions League matches.

LOSC has notched 24 league points in 14 home games this season which compares well to its 19 league points in 14 road matches.

It should put up an effort worthy of a draw with its back against the wall, and it seems like a bet worthy of consideration given how well they played Chelsea in the first leg.

BET on the UNDER 2.5 (-145).

Chelsea won the first leg 2-0 and it should have no real plans to push the pace knowing it is leading in aggregate.

While Chelsea may have key defenders out, it is a deep side, and the leadership will still be there in 37-year-old D Thiago Silva.

Chelsea’s relationship with F Romelu Lukaku might cause some uncertainty in its attacking, especially with LOSC giving up just 1.25 goals per game.

Both teams allowed just 4 goals in their six Group Stage games. Expect a hard-fought, defensive battle in this one, which would be similar to the first time these two teams met.

