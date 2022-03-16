ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

How to lock down cheap flights at DIA right now

KDVR.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColoradans looking to lock in great travel deals are...

kdvr.com

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Independent

Former flight attendant reveals her trick for booking cheap flights

As the world’s destinations begin to open up again, it’s a race to that booking button as Britons try to line up the best value adventures for the year ahead.Shopping around, using flight comparison websites and booking a flight and hotel package can all save money when booking a trip - but if you’re flexible on when you want to go, one travel influencer has a savvy tip for you. A former flight attendant and TikTok travel advisor, @hacks.travel, posted her number one tip for finding cheap flight fares online, in a video that has already garnered 2.4 million views.In...
LIFESTYLE
EASTside Magazine

How to Get a Round Trip Flight for $30

This trick will get you flights so cheap that your friends may think it’s illegal. Spoiler alert…it’s completely legit!. Over the years, there have been several “tricks” to getting the best deal on airfares: purchase tickets on Tuesdays, search in a private browser window, or clear your browser cache. The validity of these theories has been up for debates, but this trick is proven and so simple to implement that anyone can do it.
ORLANDO, FL
9NEWS

Allegiant announces new flight at DIA

DENVER — Allegiant Airlines launches its newest flight on Friday, March 11 at Denver International Airport (DIA). Allegiant said the new service will travel between DIA and Appleton International Airport (ATW) in Wisconsin. The new flights will operate twice weekly. "We’re thrilled to expand our service in Denver, giving...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Denver, CO
Lifestyle
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
Thrillist

JetBlue Has Flights for as Low as $44 Right Now

Spring travel is nearly back to pre-pandemic rates, according to the TSA. As more and more people return to air travel, it might get harder to find affordable flights. But, JetBlue has you covered for all your springtime travel, with a flight sale offering one-way tickets starting at just $44.
LIFESTYLE
Westword

Firing Flight Attendants Who Watched an iPad Will Cost United $2.3 Million

Nearly four years ago, Westword published a story headlined "Firing Flight Attendants Who Watched an iPad May Cost United $1.5 Million." But this amount turned out to be low: After a February 28 ruling by the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals in favor of the plaintiffs, Ruben Lee and Jeanne Stroup, the total payout by United Airlines will likely be closer to $2.3 million.
DENVER, CO
Thrillist

American Airlines Is Hosting a Sale with Roundtrip Flights as Cheap as $98

Editor's Note: We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. Should you travel now, be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC's latest guidance on domestic and international travel as well as local requirements, protocols, and restrictions for both your destination upon your arrival and your home city upon your return. Be safe out there.
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dia#Cheap Flights#Lock Down#Travel Deals#Coloradans
The Independent

Woman claims Spirit Airlines stopped teenagers from bringing dog on plane after they’d already paid for pet

A woman has claimed that teenage passengers aboard a recent Spirit Airlines flight were stopped from bringing their dog on the plane until fellow passengers stepped in to pay, despite already paying for the pet’s seat.In a video shared earlier this month, Chainy, who goes by the username @geminiblondebby on TikTok, uploaded a clip of herself sitting in her plane seat and shaking her head before turning the camera around to show the front of the plane.In the text caption on the clip, the TikToker claimed that her plane had been “stopped” because Spirit employees didn’t want to allow the...
LIFESTYLE
Thrillist

This Is the Most Punctual U.S. Airline for the 18th Straight Year

Everyone has an airline they've all but nixed from their travel schedule after one too many delays. While some carriers are known for long waits and frustrated customers, one has proven a consistent dedication to punctuality. The Department of Transportation (DOT) released data last month naming Hawaiian Airlines the number...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Few women of color are pilots. United Airlines' flight school is changing that

As she sits comfortably in the cockpit of a small Cirrus SR20 airplane, 38-year-old Ricki Foster goes over her pre-flight checklist. "Weight and balance under limits. Emergency equipment's on board," she says into her headset. "Pre-flight checklist complete." With flight instructor Aiden Zabiegalski next to her, Foster fires up the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Points Guy

Deal alert: JetBlue flights to San Juan from $172

A getaway to a warm beach destination such as Puerto Rico may be on your mind. JetBlue Airways is offering flights from major U.S. cities to San Juan for under $200 round trip. For more TPG news delivered each morning to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter. SecretFlying...
LIFESTYLE
9NEWS

Dozens of flights canceled as snow falls at DIA

DENVER — A March snowstorm has dropped several inches of snow across the Front Range. Denver International Airport (DIA) worked overnight to clear runways of the snow that began falling late Wednesday. As of 8 a.m. Thursday, 68 flights were canceled at DIA and 41 flights were delayed, according...
DENVER, CO
FodorsTravel

If You Want to Travel Anywhere This Summer, Book Immediately

The latest trend leading the travel surge. Less than 24 hours before I was scheduled to board a flight to Costa Rica, it finally happened to me: I tested positive for COVID-19. Instead of snorkeling, paddleboarding, and seeking afternoon respite in the shade with a cold beverage in a tropical destination, I found myself relegated to my couch in Brooklyn.
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy