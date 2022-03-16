ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

CHL-NHL Top Prospects Game Returns | PROSPECT WATCH

NHL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA look at the upcoming contest and a preview of the some top draft options for 2022. A staple of the hockey calendar is back after a one-year hiatus due to the global pandemic. The CHL-NHL Top Prospects Game is slated to be played next Wednesday in Kitchener, Ontario, an annual...

www.nhl.com

The Hockey Writers

Penguins and Red Wings Trade Could Provide Deadline Blockbuster

The NHL’s Trade Deadline is set for March 21 as the Pittsburgh Penguins are still trying to upgrade their forward group. Meanwhile, the Detroit Red Wings have made it known they’re open for business. Two teams heading in opposite directions with the Penguins gearing up for what could be another Stanley Cup playoff run, while the Red Wings are trying to piece together a foundation of talent for the future.
NHL
NHL

RELEASE: Blackhawks Acquire Two 1st Round Picks, Two Players for Hagel

Chicago receives two conditional first-round picks, Boris Katchouk & Taylor Raddysh from Tampa in exchange for Brandon Hagel, two fourth-round picks. The Chicago Blackhawks today acquired Tampa Bay's conditional first round draft picks in 2023 and 2024 as well as forwards Boris Katchouk (kuh-CHOOK) and Taylor Raddysh (RA-DIHSH) in exchange for forward Brandon Hagel and Chicago's 2022 fourth round draft pick and 2024 fourth round draft pick.
NHL
NHL

How Giroux Became a Flyer: A 2006 Draft Retrospective

Any scout worth his salt -- and who is being honest -- will tell you that there's no science to hitting a home run in the NHL Entry Draft. Beyond the rare prodigy along the lines of a Mario Lemieux, Mats Sundin, Eric Lindros, Sidney Crosby or Connor McDavid, choosing a future superstar in the Draft involves no small amount of good fortune as well as a keen eye for talent.
NHL
NHL

After Rangers trade, Trouba welcomes Vatrano with old photo

New teammates have known each other since they were kids. Jacob Trouba welcomed Frank Vatrano to the New York Rangers by tweeting out a more than 10-year-old image of the two of them sitting in a school classroom. The defenseman included a message in his tweet sent Wednesday night. "We...
NHL
Person
Lindy Ruff
theScore

Canadiens send Chiarot to Panthers for prospect, 2 draft picks

The Montreal Canadiens traded defenseman Ben Chiarot to the Florida Panthers for a 2023 first-round pick, a 2022 fourth-round pick, and forward prospect Tyler Smilanic, the team announced Wednesday. Chiarot is a pending unrestricted free agent, and Montreal is retaining 50% of his $3.5-million cap hit, according to TSN's Chris...
NHL
NHL

Eichel doubtful to play for Golden Knights on Saturday

Center being evaluated after blocking shot, could join sidelined teammates Lehner, Stone, Pacioretty, Martinez. Jack Eichel is the latest worry for the Vegas Golden Knights, who have been plagued by injuries this season and are in danger of missing the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time since they joined the NHL as an expansion team in 2017-18.
NHL
NHL

Red Wings sign Cross Hanas to entry-level contract

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings today signed right wing Cross Hanas to a three-year entry-level contract. Hanas, 20, has skated in 53 games for the Western Hockey League's Portland Winterhawks this season and ranks among the team leaders with 22 goals (4th), 48 assists (1st), 70 points (1st), six power-play goals (4th), a plus-24 rating (5th), 65 penalty minutes (2nd) and 179 shots on goal (5th). The 6-foot-1, 174-pound forward has appeared in 186 career games in four seasons with the Winterhawks, totaling 145 points (54-91-145), 167 penalty minutes and a plus-49 rating. While the 2020-21 WHL campaign was on hold, Hanas also skated in 27 games with the Lincoln Stars in the United States Hockey League, logging 16 points (3-13-16) and 99 penalty minutes.
NHL
NHL

Preview: Can Stars rebound in Montreal after rough night in Toronto?

Mired in a three-game losing streak, Dallas looks to get back on track in the second and final meeting of the season against the Canadiens. Stars (32-23-3, 67 points) vs. Canadiens (16-36-8, 40 points) Time/Location: 6 p.m. CT/Bell Centre - Montreal, QC. TV: Bally Sports Southwest. Radio: The Ticket 96.7-FM,...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Kings Prospect Profiles: Akil Thomas

Akil Thomas played his youth hockey for the Toronto Marlboros. He had an eye-catching U16 season, scoring 33 goals and 39 assists in 56 games. His play impressed the Niagara IceDogs, who selected him 12th overall at the 2016 Ontario Hockey League (OHL) Priority Selection. In his first season with...
NHL
NHL

5 takeaways: Wasn't pretty, but the Stars got the two points in Montreal

The Stars sure like to make things interesting. Facing a Canadiens team that had already beaten them this season, the Stars needed a late rally to come away with a 4-3 overtime victory at Bell Centre on Thursday. Led by one of their leaders in crunch time and another solid...
NHL
NHL

NHL Trade Buzz: Golden Knights could seek goalie help with Lehner injured

Welcome to the NHL Trade Buzz. The 2022 NHL Trade Deadline on Monday (3 p.m. ET) is four days away. Here's a look around the League at the latest deadline doings:. Goalie Robin Lehner and forwards Max Pacioretty and Reilly Smith likely will not return to the lineup soon for the Golden Knights, coach Peter DeBoer said.
NHL
NHL

'FEELS LIKE I'M IN SWEDEN'

Jarnkrok to make Flames debut tonight after hectic few days. The new guy required little reconnaissance. Darryl Sutter couldn't escape it if he tried. "His cousin and the goalie hit me over the head about it," the head coach said of Elias Lindholm and Jacob Markstrom beating his door down. "I told Lindy, if you think he's that good, he'll take your ice time away.
NHL
NHL
NHL

Projected Lineup: Canes vs. Capitals

RALEIGH, NC. - Forward Jordan Martinook will not play for the Carolina Hurricanes Friday night, ruled out after suffering an injury Thursday night in Toronto. The veteran went down awkwardly in the corner, leaving the game during the third period last night. Rod Brind'Amour did not have an update as of pre-game availability regarding how long #48 could be out, he was just made aware that he would not be an option for this evening.
NHL
NHL

Thomas' Five Storylines - BOS @ WPG

After missing Tuesday's game against the Vegas Golden Knights, Andrew Copp returns to the lineup for tonight's game against the Boston Bruins. The 25-year-old admitted to being shaken after taking a hit from the Blues Oskar Sundqvist but has passed all the necessary tests and will slot in with Adam Lowry and Evgeny Svechnikov. Copp has been the subject of many trade rumours with the deadline coming on Monday afternoon. There is no question what he brings to the lineup, a versatile player that can play up and down the lineup, plays on the power play, kills penalties and goes up against the other team's top players.
NHL
NHL

Tokarski posts shutout as Sabres rebound with OT win in Calgary

CALGARY - Dustin Tokarski conceded the significance of having family inside Scotiabank Saddledome, a small band of supporters in No. 31 jerseys who made the trek from his hometown Saskatoon. Beyond that, the goaltender deflected any attention regarding his second NHL shutout like it was another of the 24 shots...
NHL
NHL

5 THINGS - FLAMES @ CANUCKS

FLAMES (37-16-8) vs. CANUCKS (30-25-7) 8 p.m. MT | TV: CBC/Sportsnet | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Johnny Gaudreau (79) Goals - Elias Lindholm, Andrew Mangiapane (30) Canucks:. Points - J.T. Miller (73) Goals - Miller...
NHL
NHL

SAY WHAT: 'WE'RE IN IT TO WIN IT'

"It says that we're in it to win it. Obviously, it's exciting. It's exciting times and it's added two really good players. We're just excited right now and we've got to keep winning." ON CHEMISTRY IN THE ROOM:. "We all have a good group and we have a lot of...
NHL

OTT@MTL: What you need to know

MONTREAL -- The Canadiens are looking to snap a two-game winless skid when they host the Senators. Before the game starts, members of Canada's Olympic women's hockey team will be honored for winning gold at the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing. After falling to the Coyotes earlier in the week,...
NHL
NHL

SAY WHAT: 'GOOD MOVE FOR OUR CLUB'

The Flames react to the Jarnkrok trade following a big win over the Devils. "Good move for our club. Right-hand shot, Play in the Top 9. He's a player that's had to play in playoff races, which is important for our club, I think. "He's a really good, all-around player....
NHL
NHL

Sorokin, Islanders defeat Rangers to extend point streak to five games

NEW YORK -- Ilya Sorokin made 29 saves, Kyle Palmieri scored with 2:44 remaining in the third period, and the New York Islanders extended their point streak to five games with a 2-1 win against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Thursday. Palmieri scored from the top...
NHL

