Juventus welcomes Villarreal to Allianz Stadium Wednesday for the second leg of their Round of 16 UEFA Champions League matchup. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. ET. Below, we preview the Juventus vs. Villarreal odds and lines, and make our best Champions League bets, picks and predictions.

Juventus kicked off the first leg with a quick, 1st-minute goal from F Dusan Vlahovic. Villarreal eventually countered with a goal from M Dani Parejo. Parejo scored in the 66th minute and both teams held on for a 1-1 draw.

Villarreal had 9 shots (3 on goal) in that Feb. 23rd battle while Juventus had 7 (2 on goal).

Juventus conquered Group H to get to the Round of 16 by winning five of its six games. The Italian side scored 10 goals and gave up 6 across those six games. Juventus currently sits 4th in Serie A.

Villarreal won three of its six outings in a Manchester United-led Group F, scoring 12 and allowing 9. It sits 7th in La Liga action with 48 goals scored and 26 conceded through 28 matches.

Juventus vs. Villarreal: Odds, picks and predictions

Money line: Juventus +115 (bet $100 to win $115) | Villarreal +265 (bet $100 to win $265) | Draw +225

Juventus +115 (bet $100 to win $115) | Villarreal +265 (bet $100 to win $265) | Draw +225 Over/Under: 2.5 (O: +115 | U: -145)

Prediction

Juventus 2, Villarreal 1

BET JUVENTUS (+115).

Juventus has won four straight games across all competitions and hasn’t lost outright since a Jan.12 match at Inter.

Both D Giorgio Chiellini, the team’s defensive staple,and F Paulo Dybala, the team’s second-leading scorer, are expected to have some action in the match.

Villarreal’s head coach is reportedly concerned about the fitness of one of the team’s two leading scorers, F Gerard Moreno, who has 8 goals on the season.

While Villarreal had more shots and more possession in the first leg, it has collected 31 league points in 15 home games and 14 league points in 13 away games. It is far worse on the road and may down a key scorer.

I’ll take Juventus to win outright in this one.

LEAN to the OVER 2.5 (+115).

The value is here for the over. Villarreal was the most aggressive team among its 4 Group Stage teams.

It scored 12 goals in six games and has continued that dominance in its league matches. It has 48 goals in 28 league games, and with five players that have 5 or more goals on the season, it may be able to still produce even if Moreno can’t go.

Juventus scored nearly 2 goals per game in the Group Stage round as well with 10 netted in six games. It has scored 45 in 29 league games.

Both teams have solid, high-quality attacks which could easily produce 3 goals if 16 shots are repeated in the second leg.

