Arnold Allen has no doubts about the quality of his stoppage win over Dan Hooker. This past Saturday at UFC London, Allen turned in the best performance of his UFC career, stopping Hooker with strikes just 2 minutes and 33 seconds into the first round. The stoppage came with a small amount of controversy however, as though Hooker was clearly hurt, Allen never actually dropped “The Hangman,” finishing the fight with punches and elbows while Hooker covered up along the fence. UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya, a teammate of Hooker’s, was particularly upset, saying during his live reaction to UFC London that the stoppage was premature. Allen, however, disagrees.

UFC ・ 3 HOURS AGO