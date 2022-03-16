ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DxO PureRAW 2 Supports Fujifilm’s X-Trans Processors And Brings Enhanced And Faster Workflows

By Mark Sparrow
Forbes
Forbes
 3 days ago
French photographic specialist DxO has announced the latest version of its RAW image processing software DxO PureRAW 2. When the original version was launched last year, it introduced a new way of getting the best possible image quality from digital photos shot in the RAW file formats. RAW files...

Digital Camera World

Adaptalux adds Xenon Flash Arms to lighting system

Adaptalux’s new Xenon Flash Arm (£120/$136) adds the ability to freeze moving subjects with a burst of flash to the Adaptalux LED lighting system for macro photography. Like the regular Adaptalux LED lights, the xenon flash heads are mounted on flexible arms and come with 10 colored gels for lighting subjects. They have five selectable power output levels and boast fast flash recycle times, and everything be controlled by an iOS/Android app.
ELECTRONICS
ZDNet

Adobe rolls out new Acrobat Sign integrations for faster workflows

Adobe on Thursday announced it's bringing Acrobat Sign to more of its products, helping people get work done more efficiently with e-signatures. The move will give Adobe an even stronger position in a growing market in which it's already a leader. According to a recent report from Allied Market Research, the global digital signature market generated $3.56 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $61.91 billion by 2030.
SOFTWARE
Fstoppers

DxO PureRAW 2 Can Work From Within Lightroom, Increases Speed, and Adds New Cameras and Lenses

DxO PureRAW is a permanent part of my photographic workflow. Before anything else, I take my raw files from my mirrorless camera and my drone through PureRAW first. It checks my camera and lens data and outputs a raw file with corrections that eliminate lens distortions, vignetting, noise, and a host of other issues specific to my hardware. Here's my review of what was a must-have the last time around.
ELECTRONICS
hackernoon.com

Robotic Welding Process: Welding Applications, Systems and Techniques

The use of robotic technology allows to obtain precise and rapid results, avoid waste, and operate with greater safety. Robots are able to reach otherwise inaccessible points and can perform complex and precise welding and welding steps faster than manual welding. In the robotic field, the welding process is automated...
ENGINEERING
scitechdaily.com

“Active Matter” Breakthrough Enables Shape-Shifting Next-Generation Robots

Physicists have discovered a new way to coat soft robots in materials that allow them to move and function in a more purposeful way. Physicists have discovered a new way to coat soft robots in materials that allow them to move and function in a more purposeful way. The research, led by the University of Bath, is described in a paper published on March 11, 2022, in Science Advances.
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

HELP-DKT: an interpretable cognitive model of how students learn programming based on deep knowledge tracing

Student cognitive models are playing an essential role in intelligent online tutoring for programming courses. These models capture students' learning interactions and store them in the form of a set of binary responses, thereby failing to utilize rich educational information in the learning process. Moreover, the recent development of these models has been focused on improving the prediction performance and tended to adopt deep neural networks in building the end-to-end prediction frameworks. Although this approach can provide an improved prediction performance, it may also cause difficulties in interpreting the student's learning status, which is crucial for providing personalized educational feedback. To address this problem, this paper provides an interpretable cognitive model named HELP-DKT, which can infer how students learn programming based on deep knowledge tracing. HELP-DKT has two major advantages. First, it implements a feature-rich input layer, where the raw codes of students are encoded to vector representations, and the error classifications as concept indicators are incorporated. Second, it can infer meaningful estimation of student abilities while reliably predicting future performance. The experiments confirm that HELP-DKT can achieve good prediction performance and present reasonable interpretability of student skills improvement. In practice, HELP-DKT can personalize the learning experience of novice learners.
EDUCATION
Phys.org

Genetically modified proteins convert carbon nanotube to programmable optoelectronic device

Fluorescent proteins, especially green fluorescent protein (GFP), can act as the light-responsive element that transduces events through to electrically conductive transducers, such as single-walled carbon nanotubes (SWCNTs) and graphene. SWCNTs' conductance and optical properties make them particularly useful for generating active bionanohybrid systems, especially as their inherent properties can be altered through chemical modifications.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Structure of the decoy module of human glycoprotein 2 and uromodulin and its interaction with bacterial adhesin FimH

Nature Structural & Molecular Biology (2022)Cite this article. Glycoprotein 2 (GP2) and uromodulin (UMOD) filaments protect against gastrointestinal and urinary tract infections by acting as decoys for bacterial fimbrial lectin FimH. By combining AlphaFold2 predictions with X-ray crystallography and cryo-EM, we show that these proteins contain a bipartite decoy module whose new fold presents the high-mannose glycan recognized by FimH. The structure rationalizes UMOD mutations associated with kidney diseases and visualizes a key epitope implicated in cast nephropathy.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

New open-source software helps small chem labs easily access AI for reaction optimization

A team of experts at the U.S. Department of Energy's Ames Laboratory has released a new open-source software program called Rxn Rover. It is designed to help chemistry researchers easily and affordably tap into the capabilities of artificial intelligence (AI) to automate chemical reaction optimization and discovery, speeding the discovery and deployment of new technologies.
SOFTWARE
Nature.com

Noncontact human-machine interaction based on hand-responsive infrared structural color

Noncontact human-machine interaction provides a hygienic and intelligent approach for the communication between human and robots. Current noncontact human-machine interactions are generally limited by the interaction distance or conditions, such as in the dark. Here we explore the utilization of hand as an infrared light source for noncontact human-machine interaction. Metallic gratings are used as the human-machine interface to respond to infrared radiation from hand and the generated signals are visualized as different infrared structural colors. We demonstrate the applications of the infrared structural color-based human-machine interaction for user-interactive touchless display and real-time control of a robot vehicle. The interaction is flexible to the hand-interface distance ranging from a few centimeters to tens of centimeters and can be used in low lighting condition or in the dark. The findings in this work provide an alternative and complementary approach to traditional noncontact human-machine interactions, which may further broaden the potential applications of human-machine interaction.
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Programmable black phosphorus image sensor for broadband optoelectronic edge computing

Image sensors with internal computing capability enable in-sensor computing that can significantly reduce the communication latency and power consumption for machine vision in distributed systems and robotics. Two-dimensional semiconductors have many advantages in realizing such intelligent vision sensors because of their tunable electrical and optical properties and amenability for heterogeneous integration. Here, we report a multifunctional infrared image sensor based on an array of black phosphorous programmable phototransistors (bP-PPT). By controlling the stored charges in the gate dielectric layers electrically and optically, the bP-PPT's electrical conductance and photoresponsivity can be locally or remotely programmed with 5-bit precision to implement an in-sensor convolutional neural network (CNN). The sensor array can receive optical images transmitted over a broad spectral range in the infrared and perform inference computation to process and recognize the images with 92% accuracy. The demonstrated bP image sensor array can be scaled up to build a more complex vision-sensory neural network, which will find many promising applications for distributed and remote multispectral sensing.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Design and processor in the loop implementation of an improved control for IM driven solar PV fed water pumping system

In recent years, the improvement of photovoltaic water pumping system (PVWPS) efficiency takes the considerable interest of researchers due to its operating based on cleaner electrical energy production. In this paper, a new approach based on fuzzy logic controller incorporating loss minimization technique applied to the induction machine (IM) is developed for PVWPS applications. The proposed control selects the optimal flux magnitude by minimization of the IM losses. Moreover, Variable step size perturb and observe method is introduced. The suitability of the proposed control is approved by reducing the absorbed current; therefore, the motor losses are minimized and the efficiency is improved. The proposed control strategy is compared with the method without losses minimization. The comparison results illustrate the effectiveness of the proposed method based on losses minimization regarding the electrical speed, absorbed current, flow water and developed flux. A processor-in-the-loop (PIL) test is effectuated as an experimental test of the proposed method. It consists in implementing the generated C code on the STM32F4 discovery board. The obtained results from the embedded board are similar to numerical simulation results.
ECONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Stackable “Holobricks” Can Make Giant, Highly Realistic 3D Holographic Images

Researchers have developed a new method to display highly realistic holographic images using ‘holobricks’ that can be stacked together to generate large-scale holograms. The researchers, from the University of Cambridge and Disney Research, developed a holobrick proof-of-concept, which can tile holograms together to form a large seamless 3D image. This is the first time this technology has been demonstrated and opens the door for scalable holographic 3D displays. The results are reported in the journal Light: Science & Applications.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

In vivo three-dimensional multispectral photoacoustic imaging of dual enzyme-driven cyclic cascade reaction for tumor catalytic therapy

Non-invasive visualization of dynamic molecular events in real-time via molecular imaging may enable the monitoring of cascade catalytic reactions in living systems, however effective imaging modalities and a robust catalytic reaction system are lacking. Here we utilize three-dimensional (3D) multispectral photoacoustic (PA) molecular imaging to monitor in vivo cascade catalytic therapy based on a dual enzyme-driven cyclic reaction platform. The system consists of a two-dimensional (2D) Pd-based nanozyme conjugated with glucose oxidase (GOx). The combination of nanozyme and GOx can induce the PA signal variation of endogenous molecules. Combined with the PA response of the nanozyme, we can simultaneously map the 3D PA signals of dynamic endogenous and exogenous molecules associated with the catalytic process, thus providing a real-time non-invasive visualization. We can also treat tumors under the navigation of the PA imaging. Therefore, our study demonstrates the imaging-guided potential of 3D multispectral PA imaging in feedback-looped cascade catalytic therapy.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Agents for sequential learning using multiple-fidelity data

Sequential learning for materials discovery is a paradigm where a computational agent solicits new data to simultaneously update a model in service of exploration (finding the largest number of materials that meet some criteria) or exploitation (finding materials with an ideal figure of merit). In real-world discovery campaigns, new data acquisition may be costly and an optimal strategy may involve using and acquiring data with different levels of fidelity, such as first-principles calculation to supplement an experiment. In this work, we introduce agents which can operate on multiple data fidelities, and benchmark their performance on an emulated discovery campaign to find materials with desired band gap values. The fidelities of data come from the results of DFT calculations as low fidelity and experimental results as high fidelity. We demonstrate performance gains of agents which incorporate multi-fidelity data in two contexts: either using a large body of low fidelity data as a prior knowledge base or acquiring low fidelity data in-tandem with experimental data. This advance provides a tool that enables materials scientists to test various acquisition and model hyperparameters to maximize the discovery rate of their own multi-fidelity sequential learning campaigns for materials discovery. This may also serve as a reference point for those who are interested in practical strategies that can be used when multiple data sources are available for active or sequential learning campaigns.
CHEMISTRY
thefastmode.com

Affirmed Networks Powers Sierra's New Global Private APN Solution

Sierra Wireless, a leading IoT solutions provider, has launched a new global private access point name (APN) solution designed to accelerate application deployment by enabling customers to build devices with one single APN that is then translated into multiple private APNs within Sierra’s core network. All specific APN configurations...
TECHNOLOGY
