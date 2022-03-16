ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

Zelenskyy invokes 9/11 and Pearl Harbor in speech to Congress: 'Our country experiences the same thing every day'

By Brent D. Griffiths,Bryan Metzger
Business Insider
Business Insider
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tyMVX_0egm3pYe00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k94aU_0egm3pYe00
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is pictured addressing members of Congress. On the right, is the north tower of the World Trade Center after terrorists attacked the building on September 11, 2001.

J. Scott Applewhite-Pool/Getty Images;Jose Jimenez/Primera Hora/Getty

  • Volodymyr Zelenskyy invoked September 11 and Pearl Harbor in an emotional plea to Congress.
  • "In your great history, you have pages that would allow you to understand Ukrainians," he told lawmakers.
  • He has repeatedly mentioned historic moments in his of addresses to western governments.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy referenced September 11 and Pearl Harbor in an emotional plea on Wednesday morning to Congress for more help in his nation's war against Russia.

"In your great history, you have pages that would allow you to understand Ukrainians, understand us now when we  need you right now," Zelenskyy told Congress in his address to a room full of lawmakers, according to a simultaneous translation of his remarks that he mostly delivered in Ukrainian. "Remember Pearl Harbor. The terrible morning of December 7, 1941, when your sky was black from the planes attacking you."

He added of the September 11th attacks, "when evil turned your cities, independent territories into battlefields."

Zelenskyy said that those harrowing chapters of American history are playing out every day in his country.

"Our country experiences the same every day," he said. "Right now, every day, every night for three weeks now ... Russia has turned the Ukrainian sky into a source of death of thousands of people."

Sen. Chris Murphy, who has known Zelenskyy for years, said it made sense that the president connected Ukraine's current struggle to American history.

"He's right to link this moment to the broader fight for democracy and freedom," Murphy, a Democrat from Connecticut, told Insider. "What he's saying is true — in the best traditions of America's fight for freedom. This fight with Russia is going to determine how safe global democracy is for the next 50 years."

The Ukrainian president also compared his plea for more assistance to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s famous, "I have a dream" speech.

"I have a dream, these words are known to each of you," Zelenskyy said. "Today, I can say, I have a need. I need to protect our sky. I need your decision and your help, which means exactly the same you feel when you hear, 'I have a dream.'"

His plea for a no-fly zone, which Western leaders have ruled out, was punctuated by a video full of images of his country in peace and now constantly under fire in the war. One image showed a man walking in the street before an explosion went off nearby. President Joe Biden and other leaders have ruled out a no-fly zone, because it would risk pitting the world's two largest nuclear powers against each other in an active shooting war.

"Today, the Ukrainian people are defending not only Ukraine, we are fighting for the values of Europe and the world," Zelenskyy said, switching to English as he neared the end of his remarks. "That's why today the American people are helping not just Ukraine, but Europe and the world to keep the planet alive to keep justice and history."

Zelenskyy's address comes at a critical moment during Russia's large-scale invasion of Ukraine. It is estimated that 3 million Ukrainians have fled the country since Russia began its war. But the Pentagon and Western intelligence has also said that the Kremlin did not anticipate the stiff resistance it has encountered as it has tried to move across the country.

The Ukrainian leader has repeatedly invoked the history of the nations he's recently addressed. While addressing the British Parliament, Zelenskyy repeated lines from Prime Minister Winston Churchill's defiant speech during the blitz in World War II.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Voices: Zelensky’s address to Congress was direct and disturbing. Few will be able to forget it

At 9am Eastern Time (1pm GMT) in a virtual address to Congress in Washington DC, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke of Pearl Harbor and September 11th. “Americans, in your great history you have pages that would help you understand,” he said of the continuing attacks on Ukrainian cities. “We need you right now. Remember Pearl Harbor… Remember September 11th, a terrible day in 2001 when evil tried to turn your cities — independent territories — into battlefields. When you were attacked from the air. Our country experiences the same every day… Russia has turned the Ukrainian sky into a source...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Winston Churchill
Person
Chris Murphy
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi tells Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene they need to 'shut up' after they heckle Biden at State of the Union - with Colorado Republican saying she WOULD do it again

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi urged Republican Reps. Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene to keep quiet after the duo interrupted President Joe Biden's State of the Union address on several occasions. 'Let me just say this. I agree with what Sen. Lindsey Graham said. Shut up. That's what he said...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Captured Russian conscripts say their forces are being decimated by Ukraine and regularly run out of food as they apologise for attacking the country 'like fascists'

Russian conscripts who were captured by Ukrainian forces say they were deceived into believing the war was a military training exercise and have apologised for attacking Ukraine 'like fascists'. The five Russian captives, who were all called up for military service in June 2021, spoke at a media briefing at...
MILITARY
MSNBC

Hayes: Putin's biggest fear may be the one thing he can't lie about

Chris Hayes on the “stunning” number of estimated Russian casualties in just two weeks: “This might be one of the things that Vladimir Putin fears most. Because no amount of propaganda, no amount of state media can lie to you about whether your son is dead or alive.”March 10, 2022.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pearl Harbor#9 11#Ukraine#The World Trade Center#Primera Hora#Ukrainians#American
Telegraph

Ukraine’s resistance leaves Russia facing the prospect of a humiliating defeat

As one of the most powerful militaries on the planet, Russia had been expected by analysts to prevail when the war in Ukraine started 12 days ago. It was a widely held view that Ukrainian forces, bloodied by eight years of combat in Crimea and the Donbas, must have improved – but even the most optimistic observer did not expect them to stop the mighty Russian army literally in its tracks so comprehensively.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
World War II
Daily Mail

Russian commercial pilot announces after flight lands that 'the war in Ukraine is a crime, we must stop it immediately' - to rapturous applause from passengers

This is the moment a Russian airline pilot announces over the loudspeaker that the war in Ukraine is 'a crime' to a plane full of passengers on a flight to Turkey. The pilot, who has not yet been named, was flying for airline Pobeda, a subsidiary of Russian airline Aeroflot which recently suspended all its flights to the EU and the UK after the European bloc placed a blanket ban on Russian-owned aircraft entering its airspace.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Business Insider

Business Insider

430K+
Followers
27K+
Post
213M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy