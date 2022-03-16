ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

'You have to be disciplined': Rio Ferdinand and Paul Scholes criticise Man United teenager Anthony Elanga and tell him to 'put in the hard yards' after he failed to get back in the build-up to Atletico Madrid's winner at Old Trafford

By Max Mathews For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Rio Ferdinand and Paul Scholes have insisted Manchester United youngster Anthony Elanga was at fault for the Atletico Madrid goal that knocked the side out of the Champions League.

Atletico wing-back Renan Lodi - the teenager's opposite man - scored the only goal of the game as Diego Simeone's men edged out the Red Devils 1-0, 2-1 on aggregate, at Old Trafford on Tuesday evening in their last-16 tie.

And United legend Ferdinand told BT Sport that Elanga - who United felt was fouled in the build-up to the goal - should have 'put in the hard yards' to track back and prevent Lodi scoring.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nkKoy_0egm3fyc00
Rio Ferdinand and Paul Scholes have criticised Anthony Elanga for his role in Atletico Madrid's winning goal which knocked Manchester United out of the Champions League on Tuesday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D4KS9_0egm3fyc00
Elanga (right) felt he was fouled by Reinildo Mandava (second right) in the build-up to the goal
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30Rtna_0egm3fyc00
The Swedish teenager lay on the ground appealing, with defender Renan Lodi behind him
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cgHRp_0egm3fyc00
More than 30 seconds later, Lodi (left) burst into the box, with Elanga (No 36) nowhere near
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zWSzo_0egm3fyc00
The Brazilian wing-back then headed home, with Elanga throwing his arms up in frustration

He said: 'I go back to Elanga, this is where you have to be disciplined and follow people, put in those hard yards.

'You need bodies to come back and to chase and to help and unfortunately in that position it was one man against three.'

Elanga and United felt he was fouled in a challenge with Atletico defender Reinildo Mandava in the build-up to the goal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09y3AI_0egm3fyc00
BT Sport pundits Ferdinand (left) and Scholes (centre) said Elanga should have worked harder

He went down under the challenge and lay prone on the ground for several seconds with his arms outstretched in appeal to the referee, with Lodi standing behind him.

More than 30 seconds later, the attack had developed and Lodi had burst into the box with Elanga a long way off his marker, before heading past a helpless David de Gea in goal.

United interim manager Ralf Rangnick said: 'Some curious refereeing decisions... That was a foul for sure on Anthony Elanga but the referee and the linesman didn't see it that way.'

Former United team-mate and fellow club icon Paul Scholes added: 'The back four, don't get me wrong they are absolutely all over the place, but Elanga, he has to sprint back into shape.

'This is the last 16 of the Champions League against a team who are unbelievably experienced in this competition.

'When you are out of your shape, (and) you've lost the ball, the first thing you do is sprint back and he hasn't done it.'

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

From battling Arsenal's Bukayo Saka as a youth player to leaving Chelsea at just 14 - Michael Olise has already gone through a whirlwind rise up the ranks as the Crystal Palace star prepares to help guide his side into the FA Cup semi-finals

Michael Olise's parents had taken a wrong turn. By the time they arrived at their son’s game, with Michael in the back of the car, it was half-time and Hayes Youth were 2-0 down. When it was finished, Hayes had won and Michael had scored a hat-trick. Olise’s coach...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Cagliari 0-1 AC Milan: Stefano Pioli's men edge out the hosts to maintain their three-point lead at the top of Serie A thanks to Ismael Bennacer's brilliant winner

A brilliant strike from Ismael Bennacer earned AC Milan a 1-0 victory at Cagliari on Saturday, as Stefano Pioli's side maintained their three-point lead at the top of Serie A. Second-placed Napoli's comeback victory over Udinese earlier on Saturday put the pressure on Milan to respond, but they endured a frustrating first half in Sardinia, wasting several chances to break the deadlock.
SOCCER
The Independent

Crystal Palace vs Everton live stream: How to watch FA Cup fixture online and on TV today

The FA Cup quarter-finals are upon us, and Crystal Palace and Everton will vie for a spot in the final four in this afternoon’s all-Premier League clash at Selhurst Park.The last time either side made it to the semi-finals of the competition was in 2016, when Palace advanced to the final but were beaten by Manchester United, who saw off Everton to reach the showpiece fixture.Both sides will be buoyed as they enter this quarter-final, with Palace having secured a 0-0 draw against Premier League leaders Man City on Monday, before 10-man Everton beat Newcastle with a 99th-minute goal from...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Chelsea's Premier League rivals question whether Roman Abramovich can write off the Blues' £1.5billion debt without breaking profit and sustainability rules

Chelsea's Premier League rivals are questioning whether owner Roman Abramovich can act on his promise to write off the club's £1.5bn debt without breaking profit and sustainability rules. Chelsea have been clear that he can but some clubs want the issue investigated, which could ultimately lead to a points...
UEFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rio Ferdinand
Person
Renan Lodi
Person
Ralf Rangnick
Person
Diego Simeone
Person
Paul Scholes
Daily Mail

Chelsea legend John Terry confirms he is leading a £250MILLION consortium called True Blue looking to buy a 10 per cent stake in the club... with bid allowing supporters to buy fan tokens for more than £100 in exchange for voting rights

John Terry has entered the Chelsea ownership race by confirming he is fronting up a £250million consortium looking to buy supporters a 10 per cent share in the club. The former skipper and Chelsea legend is leading the True Blues Consortium, which plans to allow fans to buy a stake in the club for as little as £100.
UEFA
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

316K+
Followers
23K+
Post
136M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy