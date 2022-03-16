ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Conroe Fishing Report

By Larry J. LeBlanc
Houston Chronicle
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFishing on Lake Conroe has been good. When the cold front came through at the end of last week the fish all but stopped biting, then it picked up again on Sunday. The water temperature at the dam early in the morning has been running 54.4 degrees according to the...

