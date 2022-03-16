Gut Invests in Its Lead Office, Naming Carmen Rodriguez Managing Director in Miami

Click here to read the full article. Clarks just named a new CEO, the fourth appointment for the top executive role in the last four years, excluding interim leaders in the position. The British footwear brand on Tuesday announced that Jonathan Ram will serve as the company’s new CEO, effective April 2022. Ram comes to Clarks after serving as the group president for global activewear at Hanesbrands Inc. Prior to that, he spent 16 years in various roles at New Balance, culminating in serving as EVP of North America. “It is truly an honor to be given the opportunity to lead the...

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO