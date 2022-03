The journey to Latto’s sophomore album hasn’t been easy. And she’s placing some of the blame on petty artists. The ATL rapper addressed her experience during a recent sit-down with Big Boy TV, when she was asked about some of the struggles she’s faced as a women in the rap game. Latto, who is gearing up to release her 777 project, said one of her most recent “letdowns” involved an unnamed artist who was refused to clear their verse simply because she had left them on read.

MUSIC ・ 14 HOURS AGO