Inside the second-hand store that charges shoppers $5 just to enter the building - but you can take ANYTHING you want for free

By Ashlea Knickel
 4 days ago

A unique second-hand store that charges a $5 entry fee is paving the road for sustainability.

Free For All is a unique store in Porirua, New Zealand, where customers pay to enter the shop instead of paying for products.

The idea is that the store acts as a meeting point for free trade and customers pay a fee to cover operation costs.

Free For All is a unique store in Porirua, New Zealand, where customers pay to enter the shop instead of paying for products
As a bonus perk customers receive a ticket to enter the store's weekly draw when they pay their $5 entry fee

The unique concept was created six years ago and is now run by a team of over 20 volunteers dedicated to minimising waste.

'Free For All is all about rehoming unwanted items, for free, with no catch,' the company said.

'Sharing costs nothing but saves much.'

Free For All was created six years ago and is now run by a team of over 20 volunteers dedicated to minimising waste
The shop re-homes all kinds of second-hand goods including clothing, kids toys, and furniture

The shop re-homes all kinds of second-hand goods including clothing, kids toys, and furniture.

As a bonus perk customers receive a ticket to enter the store's weekly draw when they pay their $5 entry fee.

Prizes of the draw have included a recliner, dining set, and a baby swing.

To help measure their progress the Free For All team installed a set of scales in their shop in November.

Since then, the store has re-purposed 50,000kg worth of goods and has averaged 9,000kg a week.

Comments / 26

okay so
2d ago

that's a good idea. I like the fact they're not over charging you for donated used items it's a good strategy. but the people that only want money (greed) won't like that concept

Reply
9
1%
2d ago

Wish we had that here. Goodwill and Salvation Army are out of their minds with the price of the stuff that is GIVEN to them FREE!

Reply(3)
6
Lauren T
3d ago

Too bad it's so far away. I would visit that place for sure.

Reply(3)
7
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

