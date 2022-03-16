ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paris Jackson goes braless in plunging dress showing off her multiple tattoos during lively performance at SXSW event in Texas

By Brenda Dennehy For Mailonline
 4 days ago

Paris Jackson looked incredible as she showed off a large selection of her inkings while performing on stage at SXSW in Texas on Tuesday night.

The singer, looked every inch the rock chick at the Twitch x Rolling Stone showcase at 3Ten ACL Live in Austin.

Paris wowed the crowds with an energetic performance going braless in a black crochet top maxi dress with spaghetti straps.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VW35J_0egm06KL00
Rock star: Paris Jackson wore a plunging black dress while performing on stage at the Twitch x Rolling Stone showcase at 3Ten ACL Live in Austin on Tuesday night

The daughter of the late Michael Jackson, 23, showed off her alternative sense of style as she wore a multitude of colourful beaded bracelets and neck chokers.

She added some bling with a gold pendant necklace which brought attention to her chest tattoo which runs down the entire length of her torso, from her sternum down to just above her belly button.

The actress displayed off her eccentric sense of style wearing two nose studs and a collection of rings while wearing her blonde tresses in boho waves.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13SXO6_0egm06KL00
Classy: The singer looked every inch the rock chick as she took to the stage 

She wore some glam stage makeup with a smokey eye bringing attention to her fluttery eyelashes.

The folk rock songwriter joined American singer Sasami to headline night one of the two-night showcase.

Paris released her debut album, Wilted, in late 2020 and has proven she's ready to carry on the Jackson family legacy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NGDb2_0egm06KL00
Boho: The celebrity offspring, 23, showed off her alternative sense of style as she wore a multitude of colourful beaded bracelets and necklace
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PP7Ou_0egm06KL00
Glam: She wore some glam stage makeup with a smokey eye bringing attention to her fluttery eyelashes
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t5TlR_0egm06KL00
In the moment: The folk rock songwriter joined American singer Sasami to headline night one of the two-night showcase

She is set to go on her first concert tour with AEG, the same concert promoters her family sued and lost a $40billion wrongful death case against her father, Michael, when he died of an overdose in June 2009.

The singer will reportedly head across the pond for a show in France this weekend before coming back to the states to perform a string of gigs.

Later in March, Paris will hit the road for shows in Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Seattle and Portland, according to TMZ.

Michael Jackson died on June 25, 2009 of an overdose of propofol administered by his personal physician, Dr. Conrad Murray

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=127id6_0egm06KL00
Success: Paris released her debut album, Wilted, in late 2020 and has proven she's ready to carry on the Jackson family legacy

Her famous family sued the massive concert promoter — known for being the name behind major festivals such as Coachella, Stagecoach and the annual New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival — in 2010 after Michael's death.

They lost the suit nearly three years later when jurors decided that AEG Live wasn't ultimately responsible despite Michael attempting to resurrect his career with an upcoming major concert under their banner.

DailyMail.com contacted Paris Jackson's and AEG representatives for comment on the potential tour.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bB8hJ_0egm06KL00
Happy place: Paris looked to be in her element as she performed to the crowd on stage 

NewsBreak
