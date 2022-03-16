ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Go International: Kalimotxo Hosts ‘South By South Basque,’ A Patio Party To Honor Great Tastes From Europe

By Rosie Newberry
KXAN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Sunday, March 20th, join Kalimotxo for “South by South Basque.” The cocktail bar will be featuring Basque wines, beverages and bites. This patio party will be a ticketed event that includes all you can drink Txakoli (a...

www.kxan.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Coffee Mate's New Creamer Captures The Flavors Of This Iconic Ice Cream Treat

If you like ice cream and dessert — and let's face it, that probably describes quite a few people — then Coffee Mate's newest liquid coffee creamer flavor might end up on your grocery list. The popular brand just announced that it will be adding a brand new flavor, one that takes its inspiration from one of the most decadent ice cream truck classics on the market: the Drumstick.
FOOD & DRINKS
hypebeast.com

Watch This Iron Chef Turn Instant Noodles Into a Gourmet Meal Once Again

After reimagining Chipotle, YouTuber Jet Bent-Lee tasked his father Susur Lee of Top Chef Canda and Food Network‘s Iron Chef America fame to turn instant noodles into a gourmet meal once again. Fueled by his eclectic culinary style described as “fusion cuisine,” Susur soaked the noodles to create a...
RECIPES
Mashed

Captain Morgan's Newest Flavored Rum Will Remind You Of An Ice Cream Sundae

While kids may think of pirates as swashbuckling ne'er-do-wells, adults are more familiar with a certain type of pirate who has a taste for rum. Captain Morgan, named after 17th-century privateer and lieutenant governor of Jamaica Henry Morgan, is a popular brand of liquor in the United States and United Kingdom. Unlike other companies that are as old as the liquor they age, Captain Morgan sailed in back in 1944 (via VS Liquor), making the brand relatively young in the alcoholic spirit business. In the 80 years since, the good Captain has rolled out barrels of Original Spiced Rum to rum that's nearly 50% alcohol, as well as seasonal flavors like gingerbread-spiced rum, per FoodBev Media.
DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Europe#Basque#Cocktail Bar#White Wine#Food Drink#Beverages#Txakoli#Emmer Rye#Hestia#Pan Con Tomate#Opentable#Kalimotxoatx Com
KTAL

German Cucumber Salad

Biskie and Josh are in the kitchen making a German Cucumber Salad. This dish makes a great healthy option for nearly every occasion. In a medium bowl, whisk together all of the dressing ingredients. Set aside. Wash and thinly slice the cucumbers. Add the cucumbers to the bowl with the...
RECIPES
KXAN

Celeb Sightings At Aba During SXSW

Hot off the presses: the new Mediterranean restaurant on South Congress, Aba, has been hosting celebrities during SXSW! Here’s the latest round-up of who stopped by, and what they ate:. Singer/songwriter Shawn Mendes enjoyed dishes like Ahi Tuna, Crispy Short Rib Hummus, Muhammara and Black Garlic Shrimp Scampi. Busy...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Infatuation

Tastes of Europe Bakery

This Hungarian bakery is located right off US1, which goes by Federal Highway in these parts. They serve a variety of Central European pastries, breads, and desserts, including some lightly sweetened poppy seed rolls and rum balls the size of your fist. However, we like stopping by on Saturdays for langos, a favorite Hungarian street food. Imagine a savory elephant ear topped with garlic oil, cheese, and an avalanche of sour cream. It can take a while to get your langos, since Hungarian expats congregate here on Saturdays looking for a taste of home. The wait is a silver lining, though, because it allows you to pop into one of two Russian grocery stores that sandwich this small bakery. Grab a beer or tarragon-flavored soda, and walk back to Tastes of Europe after about ten minutes. You’ll be rewarded with one of the most decadent snacks in town.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mercury News

South Valley tempts with good wines in great settings

A particularly fabulous place to spend an afternoon in Gilroy is Calerrain, home of Geoff and Chantelle Mace, who have created an outdoor oasis in a dramatic pastoral setting that will have you relaxing in no time. Cows bellow in the background as you taste their barrel-fermented chardonnay and pinot noir from the Santa Lucia Highlands, plus a big-boned cabernet, Meritage and a vibrant malbec from Paicines. Bring a picnic, or go on a Saturday when they are making pizza. Reservations required to https://www.calerrainwine.com.
GILROY, CA
Eater

Meet Matt and Tony’s, an All-Day Bloody Mary and Brunch Spot for Del Ray

Todd Miller, the pastry chef credited with making Ted’s Tarts a D.C. phenomenon, pops back up at another nostalgia-inducing brunch place in Alexandria’s Del Ray neighborhood. Matt and Tony’s All Day Kitchen + Bar, opening Wednesday, March 16, comes from first-time restaurant owner Matt Sloan, who formerly led...
RESTAURANTS
Thrillist

This Gochugaru Shrimp and Grits Honors Korea and the American South

“I think I learned to make grits before rice,” says Eric Kim, New York Times cooking writer and recipe developer. Kim, who grew up in Atlanta, drew inspiration from his Korean identity and childhood experiences in Georgia when writing and recipe developing his debut cookbook, Korean American. Fiery gochugaru...
ATLANTA, GA
iheart.com

This Peruvian Restaurant Has The Tastiest Grilled Cheese In Florida

Grilled cheese is classic comfort food, but not all grilled cheeses have to be just bread and dairy. Some restaurants like to spice it up by putting in some greens, meats, and other fun ingredients. You may even find some macaroni, avocado, bacon, or even sweets stuffed in between those pieces of bread.
FLORIDA STATE
Houston Chronicle

At just $10, this refreshing Portuguese white wine sips like a nectarine spritz

With spring here, it's time for crisp, refreshing whites and rosés, such as the delightful, inexpensive vinho verde from Portugal that leads this week's recommendations. We follow that with two outstanding values from Italy's Marche region that should jump-start your grilling season. We finish with a top-notch white from Portugal's Douro Valley and a powerful Amarone from northeastern Italy to match those springtime grills.
FOOD & DRINKS
Cape Gazette

Good food – fast – that even Grandpa would love

While others sleep peacefully, restaurant lovers toss and turn as they dream of carryouts with names like All Bacon All the Time, or tiny bistros called Burned Cheese Brasserie … or Pepperoni Palace. Well, here at the beach, at least one of those flights of fancy isn’t a dream. It could have been named All Mac ‘n’ Cheese All the Time, but James Beard twice-nominated chef Hari Cameron and his brother Orion curbed their enthusiasm and named it for their grandfather, Cameron McCurdy. And thus Grandpa Mac became a reality on Coastal Highway next to the old Pier One store.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Westword

Mother and Son Duo Launch Business Offering In-Home Korean Dining Experiences

For home cooks, Asian food can be one of the more intimidating food genres to dive into. The assortment of sauces, spices and ingredients are often unfamiliar to those with primarily European/Latin food experience. But one Front Range-based Korean mother-son duo, Sunny and MJ Hong, are bringing their traditional food right to your table with the Korean BBQ Chef, an in-home dining experience.
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy