ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Newcastle transfer boost as Atletico Madrid keeper Jan Oblak is ‘open’ to Premier League move this summer

By Justin Lawrence
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

NEWCASTLE have reportedly received a huge boost in their pursuit of Atletico Madrid keeper Jan Oblak who is open to a Premier League switch.

The Slovenian stopper's contract with Atletico expires in the summer of 2023, and he's open to a new challenge after spending eight years in Spain, according to Goal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vTj36_0egly6IP00
Newcastle's transfer interest in Atletico keeper Oblak has been given a huge boost Credit: Rex
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44oBjx_0egly6IP00
The Slovenian stopper who helped Atletico dump United out of the Champions League last night previously revealed he's open to a Prem transfer Credit: Getty

Oblak will likely garner interest from a number of European giants as his contract end date draws closer.

Although Goal claim Atletico boss Diego Simeone won't be willing to let go of his No.1 keeper who he's previously described as the "Lionel Messi of goalkeepers," without a fight.

But the 29-year-old previously stated that a move to the Premier League would be right up his street - although he's confident he can thrive in any league across the globe.

Mulling over his future in a previous interview with the BBC in April 2021, Oblak said in fluent English: "The Premier League has strong teams, maybe the strongest.

"I don't know what the future will bring, but I am sure that in any league I would play in I could play well.

"I have now been in Spain for seven years. Let's see. I'm still young and I still have some years in front of me.

"The most important thing for me is the hope that I do not have a lot of injuries, and then we'll see."

Oblak's admission would be welcomed by Newcastle who are on the hunt for a new stopper to help stem the flow of goals they've been conceding this season as they battle for survival.

All you need for Cheltenham Festival 2022

  • Cheltenham Festival LIVE - Latest results and tips from day two
  • Cheltenham Festival FREE BETS - new customer offers
  • Race schedule, TV channel and live stream info for the biggest show on turf
  • Get £60 in FREE BETS - Bet £10 to get free £10 bet on each race on Wednesday
  • Gold Cup 2022 guide - all the latest odds for Friday's showpiece race

Martin Dubravka won his place back in the Toon line-up in November but manager Eddie Howe is reportedly looking for a more solid option between the sticks.

They have also been linked with the 'next Oblak' - Benfica goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos - for over a year.

However, Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea have also expressed interest in Oblak.

Oblak was not likely to be impressed by what he saw from United as Atletico dumped them out of the Champions League last night.

Oblak managed to keep out Cristiano Ronaldo and Co during the last-16 second-round clash that Atletico won 1-0 on the night and 2-1 on aggregate.

Following United's exit from the Europe, a move to Chelsea or Arsenal may be a more attractive option for Oblak.

The Gunners are in pole position to clinch the fourth Champions League spot for next season ahead of United.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jan Oblak
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Lionel Messi
Person
Eddie Howe
Person
Diego Simeone
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Premier League#Newcastle#Atletico Madrid Keeper#Slovenian#Goal#European
The Independent

Crystal Palace vs Everton live stream: How to watch FA Cup fixture online and on TV today

The FA Cup quarter-finals are upon us, and Crystal Palace and Everton will vie for a spot in the final four in this afternoon’s all-Premier League clash at Selhurst Park.The last time either side made it to the semi-finals of the competition was in 2016, when Palace advanced to the final but were beaten by Manchester United, who saw off Everton to reach the showpiece fixture.Both sides will be buoyed as they enter this quarter-final, with Palace having secured a 0-0 draw against Premier League leaders Man City on Monday, before 10-man Everton beat Newcastle with a 99th-minute goal from...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
BBC
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
Soccer
Atletico Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
CBS Sports

UEFA Champions League draw results: Chelsea get Real Madrid, Man City face Atletico Madrid in quarterfinals

Friday's UEFA Champions League draw has confirmed this edition's quarterfinal ties and set out the semifinals as well as the final pathways for the eight remaining teams. Guest Mikael Silvestre has provided mouthwatering Chelsea vs. Real Madrid and Manchester City vs. Atletico Madrid games as the English and Spanish elite go head-to-head as seek a semifinal berth.
UEFA
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
355K+
Followers
13K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy