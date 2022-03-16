ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta drops huge hint over Alexandre Lacazette’s future as contract runs out at end of season

By Emillia Hawkins
 4 days ago

MIKEL ARTETA has hinted that Alexandre Lacazette will be offered a new contract before the end of the season.

The striker's current deal expires in June, but Arsenal are becoming increasingly confident of keeping him at the club.

Arsenal could offer Lacazette a new contract before the end of the season Credit: EPA

In a recent press conference, Arteta said: "I think with Alex it's very clear what he brings to the team.

"He's shown it consistently since I've been here, and what we have to resolve is the contractual timing, in the best possible way, and when we all align on the same page."

The Gunners are in a huge predicament when it comes to their attacking options.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang left the club to join Barcelona for free in January after having his captaincy stripped at the end of 2021.

Eddie Nketiah's contract also expires this summer, and it is currently unclear whether or not he will be offered a new deal.

Lyon are reportedly very keen to resign Lacazette for free in the summer if he does not remain at Arsenal.

The Frenchman enjoyed a seven-year spell with the Ligue 1 side until he moved to North London in 2017.

He has since registered a total of 71 goals and 36 assists in 197 games for the Gunners.

Arteta's side are currently fighting for a place in next season's Champions League, and Lacazette has played an integral part in pushing the club into the top four.

He has contributed to 10 goals in the last 11 games for Arsenal.

However, the Gunners face a tough run of fixtures before the Premier League season is over.

They still have to take on Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham.

