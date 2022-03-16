ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

I’m a proud modern-day Bimbo – trolls say I’m obsessed with men & make-up but I won’t let them stop me being amazing

By Chloe Morgan
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

A SELF-CONFESSED modern-day bimbo has slammed online trolls who assume she's just obsessed with men and make-up.

Chrissy Chlapecka, who is 21-years-old from Chicago, spoke to Glamour and described the term "bimbo" as being a person who wants to “celebrate and appreciate their own hyper-femininity, which they express in their own, special way."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y1gXS_0eglx6Kc00
Chrissy Chlapecka, who is 21-years-old from Chicago, is a self-confessed modern-day bimbo Credit: TikTok/@chrissychlapecka
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M9owX_0eglx6Kc00
The 21-year-old has slammed online trolls who assume she's just obsessed with men and make-up. Credit: TikTok/@chrissychlapecka

She continued that the Gen-Z bimbo also "does not allow misogynistic standpoints of femininity get in the way of you being f***ing amazing and incredible."

However, it hasn't gone down too well with everyone due to the term's sexist history - something which Chrissy is very aware of.

“In the past, the word ‘bimbo’ has been used to put down women – to see them as one-dimensional," she admitted.

She went onto note how the term has previously been used to refer to women in relation to their body and nothing else.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jP0tK_0eglx6Kc00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NQjoZ_0eglx6Kc00

But Chrissy, who has an impressive 4.2 million followers on TikTok, has responded to trolls who have slammed her for reclaiming the term "bimbo."

In a short clip posted on social media, she explains: “A modern-day bimbo doesn't need to know 'what a mortgage is' or 'how to file taxes.'

FABULOUS BINGO: GET A £5 FREE BONUS WITH NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED

"But we do know it's time to let go those who are in prison for marijuana charges when the states that they're in have decriminalised marijuana.

"And we also know that capitalism is the root of all evil, but it's almost impossible to consume ethically in a capitalist society, so let's stop blaming each other.”

The post has received over 397,000 likes, with very mixed reviews.

"We literally grew up on legally blonde. What did they expect?" wrote one.

A second commented: "Omg slay," while a third added: "How can other Millennials not understand this? We were raised in Paris Hilton and Playboy Bunnies."

Meanwhile, a fourth questioned: "Isn’t your entire aesthetic based on materialism?"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W5xBd_0eglx6Kc00
Chrissy describes the term 'bimbo' as being a person who wants to 'celebrate and appreciate their own hyper-femininity, which they express in their own, special way' Credit: TikTok/@chrissychlapecka
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X6Cfh_0eglx6Kc00
Chrissy is very aware of the term's sexist history Credit: TikTok/@chrissychlapecka

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paris Hilton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bimbo#Trolls#Tiktok
SheKnows

Young & Restless Fans Cry ‘Eureka!’ as They Deduce the Identity of Jack’s Mystery Texter — But They’ve Got It All Wrong (If We’re Right)

Everybody seems to expect the show to zig… which makes us think it’s going to zag. “By George, I’ve got it!” cried fans of Young & Restless when the CBS soap released its promo for the week of March 21-25, and a woman in black was seen texting Jack, “See you soon, can’t wait.” And both of their conclusions made sense.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
thesource.com

Chief Keef Pens Instagram Message to His Late Grandma: “I’m So Happy I Got To Make You Proud”

Prayers go out to Chief Keef as he mourns the death of grandmother Margaret Louise Carter. Sosa hit Instagram and wrote a tribute to honor her life. “I’m so happy i got to make you proud granny,” Keef shared. “Never thought this would happen to me. Can’t believe my grammy just dipped on me, ima miss you too much and I’m sorry grandma I really am. I would give all this shit up just to start over because I know what to do now especially with you granny.”
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Soulja Boy Shares He’s Having a Baby Through Gender Reveal

Soulja Boy is finally getting his wish and having a son. On Instagram, Soulja Boy posted a gender reveal video with the caption “It’s a boy!”. Big Draco has spoken about wanting a son someday. Last year, he posted on his IG Stories that he had everything in life but a son. “I have everything I want in life except for a son,” he said. “God please bless me I’ve been patient.”
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Latto Reveals an Artist on Her New Album Made It Difficult to Secure Feature ‘Because I Won’t Respond to a DM’

The journey to Latto’s sophomore album hasn’t been easy. And she’s placing some of the blame on petty artists. The ATL rapper addressed her experience during a recent sit-down with Big Boy TV, when she was asked about some of the struggles she’s faced as a women in the rap game. Latto, who is gearing up to release her 777 project, said one of her most recent “letdowns” involved an unnamed artist who was refused to clear their verse simply because she had left them on read.
MUSIC
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
355K+
Followers
13K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy