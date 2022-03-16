ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Man Utd on their WORST trophy drought since they were last relegated 48 years ago after Champions League flop

By Dave Fraser
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

MANCHESTER UNITED are suffering their WORST trophy drought in 40 YEARS after being knocked out of the Champions League.

The Red Devils have endured an horrific season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g2GIZ_0eglwzxf00
Manager Tommy Docherty won an FA Cup with United before a five-year and ten month trophy drought
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cyylm_0eglwzxf00
Ronaldo will be trophy-less for the first time in 12 years Credit: PA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WItrp_0eglwzxf00
United were knocked out of the Champions League by Atletico Madrid, ending their hopes of a trophy this season Credit: GETTY
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3odzlq_0eglwzxf00
Man Utd haven't won a trophy since the 2017 Europa League Credit: AFP

The former powerhouse of world football sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and replaced him with an interim boss in Ralf Rangnick as the club prepare to name another new manager in the summer.

On top of that, United's Premier League bid ended desperately early, while also suffering humiliating KOs in the FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

And Cristiano Ronaldo and his team-mate's hopes of landing a trophy came crumbling down on Tuesday as they crashed out of the Champions League, losing 2-1 to Atletico Madrid on aggregate.

This squad of players seem utterly lost.

United's trophy drought currently sits at a worrying four years and ten months - with their most-recent success coming in May 2017 when they won the Europa League under Jose Mourinho.

They will have to wait until the Carabao Cup final in late February 2023 for their next shot at silverware and that's if they even get that far.

That would mean their drought would extend to a staggering five years and ten months - levelling their longest wait for silverware since they were last relegated.

And that was way back in 1974...

CHELTENHAM FREE BETS AND SIGN UP OFFERS - ALL THE LATEST DEALS FOR THE RACING THIS WEEK

United saw their confidence shredded after they were battered 5-0 at home to Liverpool in October.

And February's 1-1 draw at basement-boys Burnley left them a staggering 18 points adrift of table-topping rivals Manchester City.

The Red Devils are also trailing behind Arsenal in the race to finish fourth, which secures Champions League football for next season.

United were knocked out of the Carabao Cup in September after losing 1-0 to West Ham.

They were then dumped out of the FA Cup at the hands of Championship outfit Middlesbrough, losing on penalties.

United's exit from the Champions League means serial-winner Ronaldo will go without a trophy for the first time in 12 years.

Even if they made it past Diego Simeone's stubborn side, the likes of Liverpool, City, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are all still left in the competition.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ralf Rangnick
Person
Jose Mourinho
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Diego Simeone
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#League Cup#Manchester United#The Champions League#The Red Devils#United#The Europa League#Burnley
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
FA Cup
Soccer
Atletico Madrid F.C.
The Independent

Crystal Palace vs Everton live stream: How to watch FA Cup fixture online and on TV today

The FA Cup quarter-finals are upon us, and Crystal Palace and Everton will vie for a spot in the final four in this afternoon’s all-Premier League clash at Selhurst Park.The last time either side made it to the semi-finals of the competition was in 2016, when Palace advanced to the final but were beaten by Manchester United, who saw off Everton to reach the showpiece fixture.Both sides will be buoyed as they enter this quarter-final, with Palace having secured a 0-0 draw against Premier League leaders Man City on Monday, before 10-man Everton beat Newcastle with a 99th-minute goal from...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
355K+
Followers
13K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy