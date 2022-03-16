Gennady Golovkin open to UK boxing return but admits US is still No1 fight destination amid Canelo Alvarez trilogy talk

GENNADY GOLOVKIN is not ruling out a British boxing return - but admits America is still the place to be.

The Kazakh middleweight icon braced the UK with his brutal brilliance in 2016 when Kell Brook dared to be great.

Gennady Golovkin training in Sheffield in 2016 Credit: Reuters

But Brook, a welterweight at the time, saw his two-division leap savagely end in five rounds with a fractured eye socket to go with it.

Golovkin, 39, has remained Stateside ever since the cameo in Sheffield - having not yet been tempted back across the pond.

He told SunSport: “Of course, the United Kingdom is one of the top markets and it has always been on my radar.

“But everything will depend on my offers I might receive on the terms and conditions of those offers.

“But secondly, let’s be honest; right now everyone wants to be in the United States, it’s considered the top.

“Of course, the United Kingdom can offer terms comparable to the US’ proposals’.”

A year after leaving a dent in Brook's face and career, Golovkin would finally fight long-time rival Canelo Alvarez.

But it ended in a controversial draw with several believing Canelo was fortunate to escape without defeat.

To add insult to injury, the Mexican won a razor thin rematch a year later and has shelved a trilogy bout ever since.

Canelo, 31, has since gone on to become a four-division champ, campaigning as high as light-heavyweight.

Meanwhile, GGG continued his middleweight dominance and currently holds the IBF belt.

That strap is set to be unified with Ryota Murata's WBA version when Golovkin fights the Japanese star, 36, on April 9 in Saitama.

Meanwhile a month later, Canelo will challenge unbeaten Dmitry Bivol, 31, in Las Vegas for the Russian's WBA title.

It is believed GGG and Alvarez have then verbally agreed to renew their rivalry in September, should they both win.

Golovkin refused to confirm if a deal for the blockbuster trilogy fight had been officially signed or not.

He said: “It’s premature to have a discussion, there’s too many ‘ifs’. If one fighter beats the other fighter and so on.

“Let’s wait till May, let’s wait till our fights are behind us, then we can discuss and we’ll have a better understanding of what’s going on.”

