When Demetrious Johnson set a new mark for UFC greatness with his 11th consecutive defense of the flyweight title in 2017, it was a big deal. Johnson surpassed legendary middleweight champion Anderson Silva, who’d previously set the standard with 10 straight defenses of his UFC belt. It’s a feat that still stands today as one of the most unassailable records in the sport, although as “Mighty Mouse” gazes over his old promotion’s landscape from afar, he can spot at least a few notable names who may have a chance of matching or surpassing his iconic number in the next few years.

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO