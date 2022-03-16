ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Dynasty Startup Mock Draft (2022 Fantasy Football)

By Skyler Carlin
fantasypros.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHave you ever had the unrelenting desire to play fantasy football year-round? For those that take part in season-long leagues that end in the regular season and are continually saddened when the season is over, dynasty leagues sound like a good remedy for you. Dynasty leagues are year-round leagues that allow...

www.fantasypros.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Pete Carroll Said About Kaepernick

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick is looking to make a return to the gridiron — and Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll thinks he deserves another shot. Back in 2020, Carroll said the Seahawks organization “wouldn’t hesitate” in signing Kaepernick if Russell Wilson were unable to take the field. Now that Wilson has been traded to the Denver Broncos, the longtime Seattle leader has slightly changed his tune.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Von Miller signing results in stunning release by Bills

The Buffalo Bills made a huge offseason move by bringing in Von Miller. They proved to be too attractive to pass up and Miller signed a big, multi-year contract to join them. A great defense should get been better with one of the best pass rushers ever stepping in. Not...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Carr
Person
Gus Edwards
hotnewhiphop.com

Warren Moon Says NFL Owners Won't Let Colin Kaepernick Back In The League

Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon says that the NFL owners will not let Colin Kaepernick back in the league, despite his newest attempt at a comeback. Moon discussed rumors that Kaepernick could be headed to the Seahawks during a recent interview with TMZ Sports. “I just don’t know if...
NFL
FanSided

Browns fans jump off the bandwagon after Deshaun Watson trade

It looks like some Cleveland Browns fans will be rooting for other teams going forward as the Browns made the decision to trade for Deshaun Watson. The Cleveland Browns made headlines when they were able to pull off a trade with the Houston Texans for quarterback Deshaun Watson, but it also looks like the Browns also made some folks angry in that same moment.
NFL
The Spun

LeBron James Has 1-Word Reaction To Browns Trade For Deshaun Watson

On Friday afternoon, the Cleveland Browns mades headlines by sending three first-round picks, a 2023 third-rounder and a 2024 fourth-rounder to the Houston Texans for Deshaun Watson. Several teams, like the Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints showed interest in Watson. In fact, earlier this week, it seemed...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#Mock Draft#American Football#Fantasypros#Rbs#Wrs#Perfect Draft#Ja Marr Chase
The Spun

Genie Bouchard Reportedly Breaks Up With NFL Quarterback Boyfriend

Love is apparently dead, folks. SI Swimsuit model Genie Bouchard has ended her relationship with an NFL quarterback boyfriend, per a TMZ Sports report. Genie Bouchard and Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph had been dating for nearly two years. The two have recently ended their relationship, however. “Tennis star Genie Bouchard...
NFL
fantasypros.com

Ahkello Witherspoon re-signs with Steelers

Pittsburgh traded for Witherspoon last season, and he developed into a starter down the stretch. With Witherspoon now back in the fold, he joins Cam Sutton, Levi Wallace, Arthur Maulet, and James Pierre in the cornerback room. This likely eliminates cornerback as a first-round option for the Steelers and makes offensive line, safety, and wide receiver three top needs.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Alex Singleton signing with Broncos

Per James Palmer, former Eagles' linebacker Alex Singleton will sign with the Broncos. (James Palmer on Twitter) Since 2020, Singleton is tied for 6th in the league in combined tackles with 257. This move helps bolster a Broncos defense that was actually dead last in total team tackles in 2021. Of course, less tackles on defense is not necessarily a bad thing by any means. Nevertheless, the 28-year-old can also contribute on special teams as he was a linebacker and special teams captain for the Eagles last season.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Cowboys make surprise La’el Collins move amid Patriots trade interest

The Dallas Cowboys had a big decision to make regarding the future of La’el Collins. While the team was mulling releasing its veteran offensive lineman, multiple teams reportedly expressed trade interest in the 28-year-old. Among those teams were the New England Patriots, with Bill Belichick and Co. said to be plotting a move for the star pass protector. Well, despite teams honing in on Collins, the Cowboys have surprisingly opted to release him, according to Todd Archer.
NFL
fantasypros.com

La'el Collins will be released by Cowboys

Collins started 10 games for the Cowboys in 2021 and allowed two sacks. PFF graded the 28-year-old at an 80.2 which was the 15th highest grade for all tackles in 2021. The LSU product still has enough high-end talent at an extremely important position and will be pursued by multiple teams once released. Terence Steele is next up on the Cowboys depth chart. The 24-year-old has plenty of experience already in his young career as he has started 27 games for the Cowboys in his first two seasons as a pro.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Matt Ryan, Falcons push back roster bonus to Tuesday

Atlanta has postponed payment of Matt Ryan's roster bonus to Tuesday while still waiting for Deshaun Watson's decision. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) The 36-year-old quarterback is owed $7.5 million and the original deadline was tomorrow. However, the Falcons have bought themselves four more days to learn of Watson's decision and, presumably, to have time to trade their veteran QB should they have a new one at the helm.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Joe Schobert released by Steelers

The Steelers decided to part ways with Schobert one day after signing linebacker Myles Jack to a two-year, $16 million deal. Since 2017, Schobert is second to Bobby Wagner in most combined tackles in the NFL with 633. The 28-year-old also has 10 interceptions and 10 forced fumbles is his last five seasons so he should draw plenty of interest from other teams in need of a linebacker.
NFL
fantasypros.com

DJ Moore agrees to four-year extension

Moore has been one of the bright spots on a young Panthers team for a few years, and the team is making sure to lock him down for years to come. For fantasy purposes, this adds security to Moore in dynasty leagues, but it may cap some of his upside, unless Carolina gets an improved QB situation. Look for the young receiver to continue to be great for years to come.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Leighton Vander Esch agrees to one-year deal with Cowboys

Vander Esch has been an important piece for a much-improved Cowboy's defense, and they will retain him for at least another year. The veteran OLB has been important in allowing the team to utilize Micah Parsons properly, and he will look to establish his value and earn a nice contract for next off-season.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Tre'Quan Smith visiting Atlanta

With Calvin Ridley suspended for the season and the departure of Russell Gage, Atlanta's wide receiver core is super thin right now. They'll likely address the position in the NFL Draft, but a veteran like Smith can certainly benefit the Falcons wide receiver core.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Most Accurate Fantasy Baseball Experts (2021)

After a few months of uncertainty, the MLB and MLBPA finally agreed to a new collective bargaining agreement, so we can breathe a sigh of relief that baseball will indeed be happening this year, almost on time. That means we get to dive into fantasy draft prep with confidence that the time won’t be wasted. Perhaps the most important part of preparing for your draft is figuring out who to listen to. Here at FantasyPros we like to take a scientific approach to fantasy, which means measuring whose advice actually turns out to be good. To that end, we track the accuracy of every set of expert rankings we can find. There is a strong year-over-year correlation for that accuracy, so looking at 2021’s most accurate experts is a great way to know who to listen to in 2022.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy