The high-scoring Avalanche is proving it’s ready for tight, low-scoring playoff games in May and June. Colorado on Tuesday night blanked the Los Angeles Kings 3-0 at Crypto.com Arena. It was the second consecutive shutout for goalie Darcy Kuemper and the NHL-leading Avs (43-13-5), who became the first team to reach 90 points with 21 remaining games before the postseason.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO