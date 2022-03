Kim Gordon is going out on the road under her own name for pretty much the first time. There was a 2020 tour that was scrapped due to COVID-19 — just three March dates — and two warmup gigs last September in Chicago. But her U.S. tour, which kicks off at the Paradise Rock Club Sunday night, March 13, will be the first time most people will see her play outside the context of Sonic Youth.

BOSTON, MA ・ 9 DAYS AGO