My neighbor and I started a community garden in our neighborhood (in Zone 5b). Year one was a smashing success and for year two we’re looking at putting in 10-20 bare root fruit trees. We’ll have multiple varieties of several types and keep them pruned small with goal to extend fruit season, cross pollinate, and not be overwhelmed with production. We’ve done a lot of research looking at bloom times, chill hours, zone tolerance, pollination needs, ripening times and taste. I’m worried about chilling hours, though. Are there varieties that we should avoid because they won’t get enough chilling hours?

GARDENING ・ 7 DAYS AGO