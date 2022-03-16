ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Phunware introduces new resources for investors to restrict short selling

By Preeti Singh
Seekingalpha.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) shares have climbed ~9% pre-market after the software firm introduced new resources for...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seekingalpha.com

RLI divests its minority interest in Maui Jim, Inc.

RLI (NYSE:RLI), Kering S.A. (Ultimate Parent), Kering Eyewear S.p.A., subsidiary of Ultimate Parent (Parent), Huipu Corp., and a direct wholly owned subsidiary of Parent (Buyer), Welina, Inc., and a direct wholly owned subsidiary of U.S. Parent, entered into a share purchase agreement. The agreement is part of a larger transaction...
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Investors Bid Up Commodities And Natural Resources Issues For The Week

For the Lipper Refinitiv fund-flows week ended March 9, 2022, equity funds took it on the chin, declining 2.27%, and on a year-to-date basis, losing 9.73% on average. For the Lipper Refinitiv fund-flows week ended March 9, 2022, equity funds took it on the chin, declining 2.27%, and on a year-to-date basis, losing 9.73% on average.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phunware#Short Selling#Investors#Otcpk#Phun Old#Phunw
Seekingalpha.com

U.S. Investors Counter Inflation With Equities, Commodities, And Short Duration Fixed Income

Looking at inflation gauges, the consumer price index (CPI) increased 7.5% over the last 12 months in January, marking the largest 12-month increase since February 1982. A January 2022 survey by Edward Jones and Morning Consult showed the top concerns from Americans at the time were inflation (83%), supply chain disruptions (77%), employment rate (71%), and interest rates (71%). Fast forward two months and those concerns certainly have not dissipated.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

What Stocks Does 'The Big Short' Investor Michael Burry Own?

Michael Burry is the founder and former hedge fund manager of now-defunct Scion Capital, most famously known for his massively profitable contrarian investment in the events leading up to the collapse of the real estate market and subsequently the global financial crisis in 2008. Burry was active on Twitter (NYSE:...
STOCKS
MarketRealist

Best Nickel Stocks for Investors Amid the Epic Short Squeeze

Commodity exports have been key piler of Russia’s economy. Amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, prices of several commodities have surged on fears of supply disruption. Nickel joined the ranks of metals hitting their all-time highs. Article continues below advertisement. Nickel prices more than doubled and topped $100,000 a...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Computers
Seekingalpha.com

Cyren - A Short Squeeze Could Present Short-Selling Opportunities

Cyren is a cybersecurity firm that recently completed a 1-for-20 reverse split to avoid getting delisted from Nasdaq. Over the past year, I've written bearish SA articles on more than 30 companies that seem to have attracted significant retail investor interest. The share prices of the vast majority of them have declined as of the time of writing as retail investor interest is often fleeting and the fundamentals just aren't there in most cases.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Sypris Solutions names Richard Davis as new CFO

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) announces Monday the promotion of its vice president Richard L. Davis to the role of company's new vice president and chief financial officer. The transition is effective Oct. 12, 2022, which will current CFO Anthony C. Allen to serve as vice president and treasurer.
BUSINESS
Forbes

Hong Kong Investors Panic Selling Leads To More Mainland Buying

Upcoming Webinar: Join us tomorrow for our webinar at 10:00 am EDT. Asian equities suffered another drawdown led by Hong Kong and China while Japan and the Philippines managed gains overnight. The market action is despite a long meeting between National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and China’s Yang Jiechi in Rome yesterday. Finding a solution to the Ukraine crisis was no doubt a top agenda topic as it is in China’s economic interest to do so. The Ukraine is a major wheat exporter which will lead to higher food inflation/CPI while Russia is a major natural resource exporter/PPI for China and the global economy.
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

This Stock Xcels As A Dividend Investment

Xcel Energy has a below-average yield in its industry, yet it's far from useless as it has strong dividend growth and outperforming total returns. I recently discussed my largest utility holding Duke Energy (DUK), which I love thanks to its high yield, its consistency, and fantastic operations. I also own Xcel Energy (XEL), which I added last year when I knew that I had to buy more defensive stocks. I picked a utility stock with a low yield that initially worked against me due to rising rates, which utilities hate. I wondered whether I should have gone with a higher-yielding stock to at least collect a higher payout. Did I make a mistake? I most certainly did not, which is why I will now share my research using this article. While the yield of 2.6% is certainly not something to write home about, the company maintains satisfying dividend growth, it has a very healthy balance sheet, strong EPS growth, and it outperforms its peers and other "high" yield stocks. Like my investment in DUK, I think XEL offers an opportunity for investors looking for yield and investors looking for a bit more safety without sacrificing growth.
STOCKS
CNBC

Legendary investor Jim Chanos shorts Coinbase

Legendary investor Jim Chanos told Scott Wapner today he was shorting Coinbase. What that means for the stock, with CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Steve Grasso, Guy Adami and Courtney Garcia.
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

How Does Paypal Make Money?

PayPal is a FinTech company focused on payments and mobile wallets. It was a subsidiary of eBay for many years but has re-emerged as a large independent publicly-traded firm. PayPal Holdings (PYPL) is a payments processing company that has now expanded into several other related services and niches as well. The company was founded in 1998 and went public via an IPO in 2002. However, eBay (EBAY) soon acquired PayPal and operated it as a subsidiary until 2015.
ECONOMY
Seekingalpha.com

Take Advantage Of This Market Crash With These 10 Safe 7% Yielding Blue-Chip Bargains

The market is roiling from Russia's invasion, soaring inflation, surging commodity prices, rising interest rates, and a tightening Fed. The market is sliding yet again, which is no surprise to anyone paying attention to current events. The key to long-term success on Wall Street isn't in avoiding the market's short-term...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Communications stocks have another rough week, led down by techs, Chinese names

Communications Services stocks declined for yet another week, with the market feeling more pressure from inflation and conflict in Ukraine, and growth-oriented techs continuing to cede some ground. The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC) fell 3.2% for the week, while the S&P 500 Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) dipped 2.8% over...
STOCKS
US News and World Report

Global Investors Step up Selling in Bond Funds in the Week to March 9

(Reuters) - Global bond funds saw big outflows in the week to March 9 due to a spike in crude oil prices and concerns over soaring inflation levels, amid intensifying conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Investors offloaded global bond funds for the ninth week in a row, amounting $15.75 billion,...
MARKETS
morningbrew.com

Short selling in brief

Slashing through the BS and putting common personal finance expressions in plain terms. In the material world, I can only sell things I own: my car, my home, the pair of Jordans that’s been sitting on StockX for 6 months. I can’t, for example, go to Hertz, rent a car, and then sell it, with the promise of returning a similar car in the future. But that’s exactly what short sellers do.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy