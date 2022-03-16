ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryans Road, MD

Bryans Road fire under investigation by Fire Marshal

By David M. Higgins II, Publisher/Editor
 3 days ago
Bryans Road, MD- On Friday, March 11, 2022, at 11:30 am, the Bryans Road Volunteer Fire Department(BRVFD) responded to a reported structure fire in the 1500 block of Chester Avenue.

Upon arrival, they found a one-story, ranch-style single-family home showing smoke and flames. Fifty-one personnel responded and took twenty minutes (20) to gain control of it. E112 first arriving reports structure well involved, establishing tactical command and requesting working fire upgrade. E824 picked up E112 dual lines, arriving tankers began supplying water on the fire ground.

With a sufficient water supply started, E112 deployed a quick and aggressive interior from the rear to the rear bedroom of the home with the possibility that a handicapped individual may be inside due to the pet dogs on the porch upon arrival. BC8B (Newman) arrived, assumed command, assigned Chief 11 as operations, began assigning incoming units. NDW TK20 was used to ladder pipe the structure due to the fire involvement and unsafe structure stability. The Red Cross was on the scene to assist

SMECO cut power to the home, the Department of Emergency Medical Services Animal Control was on the scene to assist with a large dog. Afterward, the Fire Marshal was called to investigate.

The Fire Marshal’s report states that the fire is still under investigation. No injuries or deaths were reported and the estimated damage is $300,000.00.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Office of the State Fire Marshal, Southern Regional Office, at 443-550-6833.

