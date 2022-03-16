ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leonardtown, MD

St. Mary’s announces New Emergency Medical Services Chief

By David M. Higgins II, Publisher/Editor
 3 days ago
George W. Edelen Credit: St. Mary's County Public Information Office

LEONARDTOWN, MD – George W. Edelen has been named Emergency Medical Services (EMS) Chief by the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County . Chief Edelen is retiring after a distinguished career with the Federal Government, most recently serving as Regional Assistant Fire and EMS Chief for Naval District Washington Fire and Emergency Services.

“Chief Edelen comes to us with a long history of EMS service, particularly in leadership roles.  As we continue to enhance our emergency services, we are fortunate to have an experienced and qualified leader heading the EMS Division.  I look forward to working with Chief. Edelen,” said Steve Walker, Director of Emergency Services.

“I am enthusiastically looking forward to working with my community in this capacity,” said Chief Edelen. “I want to be a resource to our volunteers and career service providers as they do the invaluable work of saving lives every day. St. Mary’s County has an incredibly skilled group of women and men serving as emergency responders, and it is my privilege to work alongside them.”

Chief Edelen’s hiring is effective Monday, April 4, 2022.

The post St. Mary’s announces New Emergency Medical Services Chief appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle .

