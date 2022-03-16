ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New subsidy to encourage vanpooling in the Tri-County area

By Staff
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 3 days ago
Hughesville, Md. (March 14, 2022) – As the region reopens and businesses welcome employees back into the office, commuters can take advantage of a new incentive to further help reduce the expenses of an already cost-effective form of public transportation. In partnership with Commute with Enterprise , the Tri-County Council is helping to increase the use of a shared mobility option: vanpooling.

The Tri-County Council created the pilot program, providing a $300 subsidy per van per month to commuters living or working in the Tri-County area including St. Marys, Charles, and Calvert Counties. The subsidy can also be combined with other regional subsidy programs if the vanpool group is eligible for both. Each vanpool program is customized to the specific needs of its four or more vanpoolers. The remaining cost is split among participants, with each vanpool rider paying a set fee per month.

John Hartline, Executive Director, said, “I am proud the Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland has started this new vanpool program. We are getting people back to work and saving fuel at the same time!”

The program is being funded through the Rural Maryland Council.

Participants can choose a qualifying vanpool vehicle from Enterprise’s selection of makes and models that includes crossovers, SUVs, minivans, and large passenger vans.

Commute with Enterprise also provides 24-hour roadside assistance, liability insurance, and maintenance. And as part of Enterprise’s Complete Clean Pledge, Commute with Enterprise provides best practices for cleaning and Complete Clean Starter Kits for new or returning commuters.

Commuters in the Tri-County area interested in joining the program can visit CommutewithEntperise.com or contact the Tri-County Council directly.

