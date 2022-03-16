Time to get ‘Messi’

I have a great number of people I consider to be “in my orbit” although I have never met them and never will. That’s fine with me. I have some common thread with each of them, and we will “talk” occasionally through whatever medium our paths crossed. I’m very comfortable with it, which some folks think is odd, but there’s really nothing weird about it. I want nothing from them and they want nothing from me, but we have gotten to know each other in very narrow ways. I have Neil Young friends in Philadelphia and Connecticut, a Tom Waits friend in the Netherlands, Grateful Dead friends all over, writer friends, grammar friends, and people who share my hopelessly bent sense of humor. We’re constantly swapping bits of news and conversation.

