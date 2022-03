People have very strong opinions about the police. To some folks they're basically infallible, while to others they're all basically criminals. But just about every cop show in the history of television paints policing as a complex job with positives and negatives that's done by well-intentioned but flawed people who have to make decisions civilians wouldn't understand. Some depictions are more valiant, while others are more cynical. And since there are so many cop shows in so many different shades of gray and blue, you probably love a few of them, no matter how you feel about the police in real life.

