American Cities Where Violent Crime Is Falling the Fastest

During the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. violent crime rate rose to its highest level in a decade. The increase was driven by a rise in aggravated assault and, most notably, a historic 29% surge in homicides that made 2020 the deadliest year in the United States since the mid-1990s.

Violent crime is a broad category of offenses that includes rаpe, robbery, aggravated assault, and murder. All told, more than 1.3 million violent crimes were reported in the U.S. - or 399 for every 100,000 people - in 2020, an increase of 18 incidents per 100,000 people from the previous year.

While rates of violence are rising in much of the country, many U.S. cities are bucking the national trend, reporting year-over-year declines in criminal violence.

Using data from the FBI’s 2020 Uniform Crime Report, 24/7 Wall St. identified the 50 cities where crime is falling fastest. Cities, defined as places with at least 25,000 people, are ranked by the population adjusted year-over-year change in violent crimes reported for every 100,000 residents in 2020.

Among the cities on this list, the violent crime rate fell by anywhere from 93 to 298 incidents per 100,000 people from 2019 to 2020. The largest share of cities on this list are in the West, including 17 in California alone.

Despite falling rates of violent crime, most cities on this list remain more dangerous than the U.S. as a whole. In four cities on this list, the violent crime rate exceeds 1,000 incidents per 100,000 people -- well more than double the national violent crime rate. Here is a look at America’s most dangerous city .

Click here to see cities where crime is falling

Click here to see our detailed methodology

50. Pico Rivera, California

> 1-yr. change in violent crimes per 100K people: -92.8

> Violent crimes reported in 2020: 173 -- 546th highest of 1,119 cities (tied)

> Violent crimes reported in 2019: 234 -- 419th highest of 1,119 cities (tied)

> Violent crimes per 100K people in 2020: 279.4 -- 537th lowest of 1,119 cities

> Violent crimes per 100K people in 2019: 372.1 -- 424th highest of 1,119 cities

> Population: 63,001

49. Walla Walla, Washington

> 1-yr. change in violent crimes per 100K people: -93.0

> Violent crimes reported in 2020: 83 -- 322nd lowest of 1,119 cities (tied)

> Violent crimes reported in 2019: 114 -- 441st lowest of 1,119 cities (tied)

> Violent crimes per 100K people in 2020: 251.9 -- 485th lowest of 1,119 cities

> Violent crimes per 100K people in 2019: 345.0 -- 467th highest of 1,119 cities

> Population: 32,793

ALSO READ: City With the Highest Murder Rate in Every State

48. Lancaster, California

> 1-yr. change in violent crimes per 100K people: -93.2

> Violent crimes reported in 2020: 1,198 -- 85th highest of 1,119 cities

> Violent crimes reported in 2019: 1,359 -- 72nd highest of 1,119 cities (tied)

> Violent crimes per 100K people in 2020: 759.7 -- 128th highest of 1,119 cities

> Violent crimes per 100K people in 2019: 852.9 -- 81st highest of 1,119 cities

> Population: 159,028

47. Puyallup, Washington

> 1-yr. change in violent crimes per 100K people: -94.1

> Violent crimes reported in 2020: 94 -- 367th lowest of 1,119 cities (tied)

> Violent crimes reported in 2019: 133 -- 487th lowest of 1,119 cities (tied)

> Violent crimes per 100K people in 2020: 218.7 -- 426th lowest of 1,119 cities

> Violent crimes per 100K people in 2019: 312.9 -- 508th highest of 1,119 cities

> Population: 40,991

46. Leominster, Massachusetts

> 1-yr. change in violent crimes per 100K people: -95.7

> Violent crimes reported in 2020: 199 -- 484th highest of 1,119 cities (tied)

> Violent crimes reported in 2019: 239 -- 409th highest of 1,119 cities (tied)

> Violent crimes per 100K people in 2020: 478.4 -- 313th highest of 1,119 cities

> Violent crimes per 100K people in 2019: 574.1 -- 222nd highest of 1,119 cities

> Population: 41,606

45. Findlay, Ohio

> 1-yr. change in violent crimes per 100K people: -98.7

> Violent crimes reported in 2020: 65 -- 249th lowest of 1,119 cities (tied)

> Violent crimes reported in 2019: 106 -- 411th lowest of 1,119 cities (tied)

> Violent crimes per 100K people in 2020: 157.6 -- 295th lowest of 1,119 cities

> Violent crimes per 100K people in 2019: 256.3 -- 507th lowest of 1,119 cities

> Population: 41,335

44. Glendora, California

> 1-yr. change in violent crimes per 100K people: -101.4

> Violent crimes reported in 2020: 101 -- 395th lowest of 1,119 cities (tied)

> Violent crimes reported in 2019: 155 -- 546th lowest of 1,119 cities (tied)

> Violent crimes per 100K people in 2020: 195.4 -- 386th lowest of 1,119 cities

> Violent crimes per 100K people in 2019: 296.9 -- 534th highest of 1,119 cities

> Population: 51,801

ALSO READ: The Hate Crime Rate in Every State

43. Pomona, California

> 1-yr. change in violent crimes per 100K people: -102.1

> Violent crimes reported in 2020: 780 -- 134th highest of 1,119 cities

> Violent crimes reported in 2019: 940 -- 105th highest of 1,119 cities (tied)

> Violent crimes per 100K people in 2020: 513.2 -- 275th highest of 1,119 cities

> Violent crimes per 100K people in 2019: 615.3 -- 180th highest of 1,119 cities

> Population: 152,209

42. Daytona Beach, Florida

> 1-yr. change in violent crimes per 100K people: -102.5

> Violent crimes reported in 2020: 725 -- 148th highest of 1,119 cities

> Violent crimes reported in 2019: 794 -- 134th highest of 1,119 cities

> Violent crimes per 100K people in 2020: 1,034.5 -- 51st highest of 1,119 cities

> Violent crimes per 100K people in 2019: 1,137.0 -- 30th highest of 1,119 cities

> Population: 67,604

41. Warren, Ohio

> 1-yr. change in violent crimes per 100K people: -107.9

> Violent crimes reported in 2020: 173 -- 546th highest of 1,119 cities (tied)

> Violent crimes reported in 2019: 212 -- 455th highest of 1,119 cities (tied)

> Violent crimes per 100K people in 2020: 449.8 -- 347th highest of 1,119 cities

> Violent crimes per 100K people in 2019: 557.7 -- 233rd highest of 1,119 cities

> Population: 39,307

40. Bradenton, Florida

> 1-yr. change in violent crimes per 100K people: -108.2

> Violent crimes reported in 2020: 306 -- 330th highest of 1,119 cities (tied)

> Violent crimes reported in 2019: 360 -- 268th highest of 1,119 cities (tied)

> Violent crimes per 100K people in 2020: 504.2 -- 284th highest of 1,119 cities

> Violent crimes per 100K people in 2019: 612.4 -- 188th highest of 1,119 cities

> Population: 56,551

39. Hackensack, New Jersey

> 1-yr. change in violent crimes per 100K people: -109.4

> Violent crimes reported in 2020: 54 -- 201st lowest of 1,119 cities (tied)

> Violent crimes reported in 2019: 103 -- 403rd lowest of 1,119 cities (tied)

> Violent crimes per 100K people in 2020: 122.0 -- 206th lowest of 1,119 cities

> Violent crimes per 100K people in 2019: 231.4 -- 461st lowest of 1,119 cities

> Population: 44,339

ALSO READ: The City in Every State Where Your Car Is Most Likely to Be Stolen

38. San Buenaventura, California

> 1-yr. change in violent crimes per 100K people: -110.3

> Violent crimes reported in 2020: 328 -- 308th highest of 1,119 cities (tied)

> Violent crimes reported in 2019: 458 -- 211th highest of 1,119 cities (tied)

> Violent crimes per 100K people in 2020: 300.1 -- 552nd highest of 1,119 cities

> Violent crimes per 100K people in 2019: 410.4 -- 363rd highest of 1,119 cities

> Population: 109,910

37. Quincy, Illinois

> 1-yr. change in violent crimes per 100K people: -114.0

> Violent crimes reported in 2020: 197 -- 491st highest of 1,119 cities (tied)

> Violent crimes reported in 2019: 243 -- 402nd highest of 1,119 cities (tied)

> Violent crimes per 100K people in 2020: 494.2 -- 295th highest of 1,119 cities

> Violent crimes per 100K people in 2019: 608.2 -- 192nd highest of 1,119 cities

> Population: 40,280

36. Richmond, Virginia

> 1-yr. change in violent crimes per 100K people: -114.1

> Violent crimes reported in 2020: 814 -- 131st highest of 1,119 cities

> Violent crimes reported in 2019: 1,068 -- 92nd highest of 1,119 cities

> Violent crimes per 100K people in 2020: 348.8 -- 467th highest of 1,119 cities

> Violent crimes per 100K people in 2019: 462.9 -- 305th highest of 1,119 cities

> Population: 226,622

35. Prescott, Arizona

> 1-yr. change in violent crimes per 100K people: -114.1

> Violent crimes reported in 2020: 168 -- 552nd highest of 1,119 cities (tied)

> Violent crimes reported in 2019: 214 -- 452nd highest of 1,119 cities (tied)

> Violent crimes per 100K people in 2020: 374.7 -- 435th highest of 1,119 cities

> Violent crimes per 100K people in 2019: 488.8 -- 277th highest of 1,119 cities

> Population: 42,785

34. Newburgh, New York

> 1-yr. change in violent crimes per 100K people: -114.9

> Violent crimes reported in 2020: 285 -- 358th highest of 1,119 cities (tied)

> Violent crimes reported in 2019: 317 -- 310th highest of 1,119 cities (tied)

> Violent crimes per 100K people in 2020: 1,014.4 -- 53rd highest of 1,119 cities

> Violent crimes per 100K people in 2019: 1,129.3 -- 31st highest of 1,119 cities

> Population: 28,255

ALSO READ: Cities Where the Record for Most Murders Was Broken in 2021

33. Petersburg, Virginia

> 1-yr. change in violent crimes per 100K people: -116.7

> Violent crimes reported in 2020: 197 -- 491st highest of 1,119 cities (tied)

> Violent crimes reported in 2019: 234 -- 419th highest of 1,119 cities (tied)

> Violent crimes per 100K people in 2020: 631.5 -- 182nd highest of 1,119 cities

> Violent crimes per 100K people in 2019: 748.2 -- 124th highest of 1,119 cities

> Population: 31,362

32. Stockton, California

> 1-yr. change in violent crimes per 100K people: -119.4

> Violent crimes reported in 2020: 4,023 -- 31st highest of 1,119 cities

> Violent crimes reported in 2019: 4,380 -- 27th highest of 1,119 cities

> Violent crimes per 100K people in 2020: 1,277.2 -- 29th highest of 1,119 cities

> Violent crimes per 100K people in 2019: 1,396.7 -- 14th highest of 1,119 cities

> Population: 309,228

31. Longview, Texas

> 1-yr. change in violent crimes per 100K people: -119.7

> Violent crimes reported in 2020: 276 -- 370th highest of 1,119 cities (tied)

> Violent crimes reported in 2019: 374 -- 259th highest of 1,119 cities

> Violent crimes per 100K people in 2020: 337.6 -- 488th highest of 1,119 cities

> Violent crimes per 100K people in 2019: 457.3 -- 310th highest of 1,119 cities

> Population: 81,653

30. Middletown, Ohio

> 1-yr. change in violent crimes per 100K people: -120.3

> Violent crimes reported in 2020: 147 -- 521st lowest of 1,119 cities (tied)

> Violent crimes reported in 2019: 206 -- 462nd highest of 1,119 cities (tied)

> Violent crimes per 100K people in 2020: 301.1 -- 547th highest of 1,119 cities

> Violent crimes per 100K people in 2019: 421.5 -- 348th highest of 1,119 cities

> Population: 48,621

29. Santa Cruz, California

> 1-yr. change in violent crimes per 100K people: -121.2

> Violent crimes reported in 2020: 309 -- 328th highest of 1,119 cities (tied)

> Violent crimes reported in 2019: 389 -- 245th highest of 1,119 cities (tied)

> Violent crimes per 100K people in 2020: 474.9 -- 317th highest of 1,119 cities

> Violent crimes per 100K people in 2019: 596.0 -- 200th highest of 1,119 cities

> Population: 64,522

ALSO READ: America’s Most Dangerous States

28. Elizabeth, New Jersey

> 1-yr. change in violent crimes per 100K people: -121.6

> Violent crimes reported in 2020: 774 -- 136th highest of 1,119 cities

> Violent crimes reported in 2019: 926 -- 109th highest of 1,119 cities (tied)

> Violent crimes per 100K people in 2020: 597.6 -- 203rd highest of 1,119 cities

> Violent crimes per 100K people in 2019: 719.2 -- 139th highest of 1,119 cities

> Population: 128,333

27. Lompoc, California

> 1-yr. change in violent crimes per 100K people: -122.7

> Violent crimes reported in 2020: 239 -- 422nd highest of 1,119 cities

> Violent crimes reported in 2019: 291 -- 343rd highest of 1,119 cities (tied)

> Violent crimes per 100K people in 2020: 556.9 -- 231st highest of 1,119 cities

> Violent crimes per 100K people in 2019: 679.6 -- 156th highest of 1,119 cities

> Population: 43,232

26. San Francisco, California

> 1-yr. change in violent crimes per 100K people: -125.6

> Violent crimes reported in 2020: 4,796 -- 27th highest of 1,119 cities

> Violent crimes reported in 2019: 5,933 -- 16th highest of 1,119 cities

> Violent crimes per 100K people in 2020: 544.1 -- 243rd highest of 1,119 cities

> Violent crimes per 100K people in 2019: 669.6 -- 158th highest of 1,119 cities

> Population: 874,961

25. Desert Hot Springs, California

> 1-yr. change in violent crimes per 100K people: -126.3

> Violent crimes reported in 2020: 218 -- 451st highest of 1,119 cities (tied)

> Violent crimes reported in 2019: 255 -- 388th highest of 1,119 cities (tied)

> Violent crimes per 100K people in 2020: 749.8 -- 134th highest of 1,119 cities

> Violent crimes per 100K people in 2019: 876.1 -- 73rd highest of 1,119 cities

> Population: 28,585

24. Santa Monica, California

> 1-yr. change in violent crimes per 100K people: -126.8

> Violent crimes reported in 2020: 541 -- 189th highest of 1,119 cities

> Violent crimes reported in 2019: 664 -- 155th highest of 1,119 cities (tied)

> Violent crimes per 100K people in 2020: 598.0 -- 201st highest of 1,119 cities

> Violent crimes per 100K people in 2019: 724.7 -- 135th highest of 1,119 cities

> Population: 91,577

ALSO READ: City With the Highest Murder Rate in Every State

23. Passaic, New Jersey

> 1-yr. change in violent crimes per 100K people: -129.1

> Violent crimes reported in 2020: 279 -- 367th highest of 1,119 cities

> Violent crimes reported in 2019: 369 -- 262nd highest of 1,119 cities

> Violent crimes per 100K people in 2020: 400.8 -- 402nd highest of 1,119 cities

> Violent crimes per 100K people in 2019: 529.9 -- 249th highest of 1,119 cities

> Population: 70,019

22. Muskegon, Michigan

> 1-yr. change in violent crimes per 100K people: -130.5

> Violent crimes reported in 2020: 254 -- 402nd highest of 1,119 cities

> Violent crimes reported in 2019: 308 -- 322nd highest of 1,119 cities

> Violent crimes per 100K people in 2020: 698.0 -- 154th highest of 1,119 cities

> Violent crimes per 100K people in 2019: 828.4 -- 89th highest of 1,119 cities

> Population: 37,633

21. Everett, Massachusetts

> 1-yr. change in violent crimes per 100K people: -132.1

> Violent crimes reported in 2020: 181 -- 531st highest of 1,119 cities (tied)

> Violent crimes reported in 2019: 245 -- 399th highest of 1,119 cities (tied)

> Violent crimes per 100K people in 2020: 387.0 -- 424th highest of 1,119 cities

> Violent crimes per 100K people in 2019: 519.1 -- 255th highest of 1,119 cities

> Population: 46,118

20. Ocala, Florida

> 1-yr. change in violent crimes per 100K people: -135.1

> Violent crimes reported in 2020: 413 -- 250th highest of 1,119 cities

> Violent crimes reported in 2019: 493 -- 200th highest of 1,119 cities (tied)

> Violent crimes per 100K people in 2020: 674.0 -- 167th highest of 1,119 cities

> Violent crimes per 100K people in 2019: 809.1 -- 96th highest of 1,119 cities

> Population: 59,267

19. Lakewood, Washington

> 1-yr. change in violent crimes per 100K people: -136.6

> Violent crimes reported in 2020: 381 -- 265th highest of 1,119 cities

> Violent crimes reported in 2019: 461 -- 209th highest of 1,119 cities

> Violent crimes per 100K people in 2020: 620.2 -- 196th highest of 1,119 cities

> Violent crimes per 100K people in 2019: 756.8 -- 121st highest of 1,119 cities

> Population: 60,111

ALSO READ: The Hate Crime Rate in Every State

18. Pasadena, California

> 1-yr. change in violent crimes per 100K people: -139.3

> Violent crimes reported in 2020: 414 -- 247th highest of 1,119 cities (tied)

> Violent crimes reported in 2019: 613 -- 168th highest of 1,119 cities

> Violent crimes per 100K people in 2020: 292.6 -- 556th lowest of 1,119 cities

> Violent crimes per 100K people in 2019: 432.0 -- 340th highest of 1,119 cities

> Population: 141,258

17. Lawton, Oklahoma

> 1-yr. change in violent crimes per 100K people: -139.8

> Violent crimes reported in 2020: 727 -- 147th highest of 1,119 cities

> Violent crimes reported in 2019: 854 -- 123rd highest of 1,119 cities

> Violent crimes per 100K people in 2020: 785.9 -- 121st highest of 1,119 cities

> Violent crimes per 100K people in 2019: 925.7 -- 64th highest of 1,119 cities

> Population: 94,017

16. Lauderdale Lakes, Florida

> 1-yr. change in violent crimes per 100K people: -140.0

> Violent crimes reported in 2020: 276 -- 370th highest of 1,119 cities (tied)

> Violent crimes reported in 2019: 329 -- 299th highest of 1,119 cities (tied)

> Violent crimes per 100K people in 2020: 754.4 -- 130th highest of 1,119 cities

> Violent crimes per 100K people in 2019: 894.4 -- 72nd highest of 1,119 cities

> Population: 35,606

15. El Cerrito, California

> 1-yr. change in violent crimes per 100K people: -144.7

> Violent crimes reported in 2020: 114 -- 430th lowest of 1,119 cities (tied)

> Violent crimes reported in 2019: 152 -- 540th lowest of 1,119 cities (tied)

> Violent crimes per 100K people in 2020: 443.1 -- 353rd highest of 1,119 cities

> Violent crimes per 100K people in 2019: 587.8 -- 209th highest of 1,119 cities

> Population: 25,398

14. Wooster, Ohio

> 1-yr. change in violent crimes per 100K people: -148.4

> Violent crimes reported in 2020: 70 -- 276th lowest of 1,119 cities (tied)

> Violent crimes reported in 2019: 110 -- 425th lowest of 1,119 cities (tied)

> Violent crimes per 100K people in 2020: 264.9 -- 512th lowest of 1,119 cities

> Violent crimes per 100K people in 2019: 413.3 -- 358th highest of 1,119 cities

> Population: 26,673

ALSO READ: The City in Every State Where Your Car Is Most Likely to Be Stolen

13. Paramount, California

> 1-yr. change in violent crimes per 100K people: -150.0

> Violent crimes reported in 2020: 263 -- 387th highest of 1,119 cities (tied)

> Violent crimes reported in 2019: 347 -- 277th highest of 1,119 cities (tied)

> Violent crimes per 100K people in 2020: 487.6 -- 300th highest of 1,119 cities

> Violent crimes per 100K people in 2019: 637.6 -- 172nd highest of 1,119 cities

> Population: 54,513

12. Greer, South Carolina

> 1-yr. change in violent crimes per 100K people: -151.0

> Violent crimes reported in 2020: 97 -- 381st lowest of 1,119 cities (tied)

> Violent crimes reported in 2019: 143 -- 516th lowest of 1,119 cities (tied)

> Violent crimes per 100K people in 2020: 282.6 -- 541st lowest of 1,119 cities

> Violent crimes per 100K people in 2019: 433.6 -- 338th highest of 1,119 cities

> Population: 30,854

11. Garden City, Michigan

> 1-yr. change in violent crimes per 100K people: -157.9

> Violent crimes reported in 2020: 54 -- 201st lowest of 1,119 cities (tied)

> Violent crimes reported in 2019: 96 -- 388th lowest of 1,119 cities

> Violent crimes per 100K people in 2020: 205.5 -- 401st lowest of 1,119 cities

> Violent crimes per 100K people in 2019: 363.4 -- 439th highest of 1,119 cities

> Population: 26,683

10. West Valley City, Utah

> 1-yr. change in violent crimes per 100K people: -171.0

> Violent crimes reported in 2020: 718 -- 149th highest of 1,119 cities

> Violent crimes reported in 2019: 960 -- 103rd highest of 1,119 cities

> Violent crimes per 100K people in 2020: 528.4 -- 257th highest of 1,119 cities

> Violent crimes per 100K people in 2019: 699.4 -- 145th highest of 1,119 cities

> Population: 136,009

9. Miami Beach, Florida

> 1-yr. change in violent crimes per 100K people: -173.8

> Violent crimes reported in 2020: 668 -- 163rd highest of 1,119 cities

> Violent crimes reported in 2019: 852 -- 124th highest of 1,119 cities

> Violent crimes per 100K people in 2020: 750.4 -- 133rd highest of 1,119 cities

> Violent crimes per 100K people in 2019: 924.2 -- 65th highest of 1,119 cities

> Population: 90,108

ALSO READ: Cities Where the Record for Most Murders Was Broken in 2021

8. Titusville, Florida

> 1-yr. change in violent crimes per 100K people: -175.7

> Violent crimes reported in 2020: 295 -- 344th highest of 1,119 cities (tied)

> Violent crimes reported in 2019: 377 -- 255th highest of 1,119 cities

> Violent crimes per 100K people in 2020: 628.7 -- 187th highest of 1,119 cities

> Violent crimes per 100K people in 2019: 804.4 -- 98th highest of 1,119 cities

> Population: 45,932

7. Sanger, California

> 1-yr. change in violent crimes per 100K people: -177.1

> Violent crimes reported in 2020: 111 -- 422nd lowest of 1,119 cities (tied)

> Violent crimes reported in 2019: 156 -- 549th lowest of 1,119 cities (tied)

> Violent crimes per 100K people in 2020: 436.0 -- 364th highest of 1,119 cities

> Violent crimes per 100K people in 2019: 613.1 -- 185th highest of 1,119 cities

> Population: 25,074

6. Atwater, California

> 1-yr. change in violent crimes per 100K people: -183.5

> Violent crimes reported in 2020: 152 -- 532nd lowest of 1,119 cities (tied)

> Violent crimes reported in 2019: 206 -- 462nd highest of 1,119 cities (tied)

> Violent crimes per 100K people in 2020: 511.7 -- 278th highest of 1,119 cities

> Violent crimes per 100K people in 2019: 695.2 -- 148th highest of 1,119 cities

> Population: 29,296

5. Alton, Illinois

> 1-yr. change in violent crimes per 100K people: -186.8

> Violent crimes reported in 2020: 216 -- 456th highest of 1,119 cities (tied)

> Violent crimes reported in 2019: 268 -- 368th highest of 1,119 cities

> Violent crimes per 100K people in 2020: 829.9 -- 105th highest of 1,119 cities

> Violent crimes per 100K people in 2019: 1,016.7 -- 44th highest of 1,119 cities

> Population: 26,640

4. New Haven, Connecticut

> 1-yr. change in violent crimes per 100K people: -187.5

> Violent crimes reported in 2020: 922 -- 112th highest of 1,119 cities

> Violent crimes reported in 2019: 1,168 -- 83rd highest of 1,119 cities

> Violent crimes per 100K people in 2020: 707.6 -- 150th highest of 1,119 cities

> Violent crimes per 100K people in 2019: 895.1 -- 71st highest of 1,119 cities

> Population: 130,331

ALSO READ: America’s Most Dangerous States

3. Mason City, Iowa

> 1-yr. change in violent crimes per 100K people: -227.2

> Violent crimes reported in 2020: 114 -- 430th lowest of 1,119 cities (tied)

> Violent crimes reported in 2019: 176 -- 526th highest of 1,119 cities

> Violent crimes per 100K people in 2020: 425.2 -- 378th highest of 1,119 cities

> Violent crimes per 100K people in 2019: 652.4 -- 163rd highest of 1,119 cities

> Population: 27,200

2. West Hollywood, California

> 1-yr. change in violent crimes per 100K people: -232.6

> Violent crimes reported in 2020: 205 -- 475th highest of 1,119 cities (tied)

> Violent crimes reported in 2019: 294 -- 337th highest of 1,119 cities (tied)

> Violent crimes per 100K people in 2020: 558.3 -- 229th highest of 1,119 cities

> Violent crimes per 100K people in 2019: 790.9 -- 105th highest of 1,119 cities

> Population: 36,450

1. Flint, Michigan

> 1-yr. change in violent crimes per 100K people: -298.4

> Violent crimes reported in 2020: 996 -- 108th highest of 1,119 cities

> Violent crimes reported in 2019: 1,284 -- 79th highest of 1,119 cities

> Violent crimes per 100K people in 2020: 1,050.2 -- 49th highest of 1,119 cities

> Violent crimes per 100K people in 2019: 1,348.6 -- 16th highest of 1,119 cities

> Population: 96,559

Methodology

To determine the cities where crime is falling, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the change in violent crime rate per 100,000 people from the FBI’s 2019 and 2020 Uniform Crime Reports. Violent crime includes murder, non-negligent manslaughter, rаpe, robbery, and aggravated assault.

We included cities that have more than 25,000 people based on five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau's 2019 American Community Survey. Limited data was available in the 2020 UCR for areas in Alabama, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Illinois, though cities in these states were not excluded from analysis. Because some state and local agencies changed reporting practices between 2019 and 2020, the figures in these areas are not comparable, and these areas were excluded.

Population figures are five-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey. However, these estimates were not used to calculate crime rates. Crime rates per 100,000 people were calculated using population figures provided by the FBI in the 2020 and 2019 UCR.