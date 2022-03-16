ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

Sharon Van Etten Covers Nine Inch Nails for Special Comic Book Single

By Jon Blistein
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 3 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Sharon Van Etten and Julien Baker will cover Nine Inch Nails and Smashing Pumpkins, respectively, for a special seven-inch single that will soundtrack an upcoming issue of the Image Comics series, What’s the Furthest Place From Here?

The vinyl single will boast Van Etten covering Nine Inch Nails’ “Hurt,” while Baker will perform the Smashing Pumpkins’ “1979.” The seven-inch is available to pre-order now from local comic book shops as part of the deluxe edition of the upcoming seventh issue of What’s the Furthest Place From Here?

Written by Matthew Rosenberg and illustrated by Tyler Boss, What’s the Furthest Place From Here? is a post-apocalyptic coming-of-age story that blends elements of sci-fi, fantasy, comedy, and plenty of music. Since the series launched, each issue has gotten a deluxe edition with an accompanying vinyl single; previous contributing artists include Joyce Manor, Screaming Females, and Chubby and the Gang.

“Having Julien Baker and Sharon Van Etten record songs is really beyond anything we could have hoped for” Rosenberg said in a statement. “Tyler and I regularly listen to both of their work while making this book, so having them provide the actual soundtrack for the issue has been really surreal in the best possible way.”

While issue seven of What’s the Furthest Place From Here? — and the Van Etten/Baker seven-inch — won’t arrive until September, a handful of pages from the comic are available to preview below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CSw4O_0egllke700

Courtesy of Image Comics

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yM8m0_0egllke700

Courtesy of Image Comics

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04uYLz_0egllke700

Courtesy of Image Comics

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40PibF_0egllke700

Courtesy of Image Comics

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

The Smile Unearth Unreleased Radiohead Gem ‘Skrting on the Surface’ for New Single

Click here to read the full article. The Smile unearth the unreleased Radiohead gem “Skrting on the Surface” for the latest single from the Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood side project. The track dates back to Radiohead’s In Rainbows sessions and was performed live a handful of times by both that band and Yorke’s Atoms for Peace side project before disappearing for a decade. With the Smile, “Skrting on the Surface” gets a technicolor makeover thanks to Greenwood’s arpeggios, Tom Skinner’s drum work and a bath of synths and subtle brass that accompany Yorke in the closing minutes. The Smile also shared...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Trump Officially Kicks Pence to the Curb

Click here to read the full article. Donald Trump sure sounds like he’s running for president in 2024, and if he makes another run, he’ll be doing it without former vice president Mike Pence on the ticket. In a phone interview with the Washington Examiner on Tuesday, Trump remained critical of his vice president when asked about the possibility of again tapping Pence to be his running mate. “I don’t think the people would accept it,” Trump told the publication, citing the fallout from the 2020 election as a point of contention. Trump, of course, has refused to accept the fact that...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Rolling Stone

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Dropout Dolly Parton Covers ‘Stairway to Heaven’ in 2002

Dolly Parton stunned a lot of her fans earlier this week when withdrew herself from consideration for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. “Even though I am extremely flattered to be nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, I don’t feel that I have earned that right,” she wrote. “I really do not want the votes split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out … I do hope that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will understand and be willing to consider me again — if I’m ever worthy. This has, however, inspired me to put out a hopefully great rock ‘n’ roll album at some point in the future, which I have always wanted to do!”
MUSIC
Kerrang

The Downward Spiral: The darkness and despair behind Nine Inch Nails’ masterpiece

While the memory has a tendency to romanticise the past, there’s no denying that 1994 was a momentous 12 months for alternative music. In the year in which we lost Kurt Cobain – an event many rushed to suggest would spell the death knell for rock – innumerable releases proved that the genre was, in fact, in extremely rude health.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Laura Jane Grace
Person
Sharon Van Etten
Person
Julien Baker
Rolling Stone

MAGA Fave Mo Brooks Drops Groveling Ad to Try to Get Back in Trump’s Good Graces

Click here to read the full article. Less than 24 hours after a report indicated that Donald Trump has soured on Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.), the Senate candidate whom he endorsed last year, Brooks released a campaign ad that doubles as a pledge of fealty to the former president and his lies about the 2020 election. The ex-president is considering pulling his endorsement, the Washington Examiner reported Wednesday. “Mo Brooks is disappointing,” Trump told the publication during a phone interview earlier this week. “I’m determining right now, has Mo Brooks — has he changed?” Trump suggested that if Brooks appears to be...
ALABAMA STATE
Rolling Stone

Terry Allen’s Eighties Albums ‘Smokin’ the Dummy’ and ‘Bloodlines’ to Be Reissued

Click here to read the full article. Two of singer-songwriter Terry Allen’s Eighties-era releases will be reissued by the indie label Paradise of Bachelors this May: 1980’s Smokin’ the Dummy and 1983’s Bloodlines. Both albums have both been long out of print, having last been reissued as a joint single album in 1997 by Sugar Hill Records, and are currently unavailable on streaming services. The cult West Texas country singer and mixed-media artist has been enjoying a re-emergence in the past several years as his back catalog has been slowly reissued by Paradise of Bachelors, exposing the singer-songwriter to younger audiences and...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Chris Cuomo Says CNN ‘Smeared’ His Journalistic Integrity and Wants $125 Million

Click here to read the full article. Chris Cuomo is seeking over $125 million in a new arbitration filing against CNN, claiming the network’s decision to fire him was unjustified and that it damaged his ability to find future work as a journalist and media figure. Cuomo was fired from CNN back on Dec. 4, 2021, following a report from the New York Attorney General’s office that extensively detailed how Cuomo helped his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, navigate several sexual misconduct allegations. CNN said Cuomo broke the network’s rules in assisting his brother, but in his new filing,...
ENTERTAINMENT
Rolling Stone

Hear Mavis Staples and Levon Helm’s Final Performance Together

In the summer of 2011, Mavis Staples and her band arrived at Levon Helm’s barn and studio in Woodstock, New York, to perform at one of Helm’s trademark Midnight Ramble shows. The resulting show, dropping May 20 with the title Carry Me Home, was a moving reunion of two American musical legends who’d known each other for 35 years.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nine Inch Nails#Image Comics#Smashing Pumpkins#Sci Fi#The Van Etten Baker
Rolling Stone

Lil Nas X Returns to Twitter After ‘Maternity Leave’ to Tease New Album

Click here to read the full article. Lil Nas X fans can now breathe easy, as the rapper-singer reappeared on Twitter Wednesday after a three-month absence. In his first Twitter post of the day, Lil Nas X, who is notoriously active on the platform, described the hiatus as “maternity leave” — a cheeky reference to the pregnancy-themed stunts he performed leading up to the “birth” of his first full-length LP, Montero. “I’m so happy I’m back on the internet,” he tweeted shortly afterwards. “I missed me so much.” During his posting spree, the “Old Town Road” hitmaker claimed his absence from social media...
INTERNET
Rolling Stone

Keith Richards Says the Rolling Stones Have No Plans to Sell Their Publishing

Click here to read the full article. Over the past couple of years, everyone from Bob Dylan and Bruce Springsteen to Jack Antonoff and Stevie Nicks have parted with their publishing catalogs for enormous payouts. In a new interview with CBS This Morning, Keith Richards says the Rolling Stones are unlikely to join them anytime soon. “Mick and I have not spoken about it on a serious level,” he said. “I don’t know if we’re ready to sell our catalog. We might drag it out a bit, put some more stuff in it. The only thing about selling your catalog…it’s a...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Charli XCX Breaks ‘Every Rule’ of Love on Surprise New Song

Charli XCX reflects on the sweetness of a prohibited love on her new track “Every Rule.” The pop ballad follows Charli as she sings about meeting with a love interest already in a relationship — someone she’s willing to break rules for. “Straight away we started...
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Behold! The greatest heavy metal documentary of all time!

Looking for something to watch? This classic 1989 BBC Arena documentary starring Motorhead, Iron Maiden, Led Zeppelin, Black Sabbath, Metallica and more has it all. Since it began in 1975, the BBC's Arena programmes have prided themselves on producing "gold standard" documentaries on the arts. And in 1989, it turned its sights on the musical phenomenon that had arguably ruled the decade: heavy metal.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Music
Rolling Stone

The Senate Just Voted for You to Get Less Sleep, Expert Says

Click here to read the full article. The world’s greatest deliberative body skipped the deliberations on Monday afternoon and rushed to make daylight saving time permanent. The bill cleared the Senate without a hearing or debate — just a unanimous voice vote. “Let me make it clear to anybody who’s watching that they just saw this measure pass,” Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.), one of the bill’s co-sponsors, crowed from the Senate floor. “We have just passed the bill to end the return from daylight saving time.” The urge to end the biannual clock switch comes up like clockwork in each Congress, with...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

Ohio Republicans Would Rather Impeach a Judge than Stop Cheating at Elections

Click here to read the full article. Shortly after the Ohio Supreme Court ruled — for the third time — that GOP-approved legislative maps unconstitutionally favored Republicans over Democrats, Republicans in the state house are considering impeaching the court’s chief justice, The Columbus Dispatch reported Friday. Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor cast the deciding vote earlier this week in a 4-3 ruling that found that the maps violated redistricting rules voters approved in 2015. “The evidence shows that the individuals who controlled the map-drawing process exercised that control with the overriding intent to maintain as much of an advantage as possible for members...
OHIO STATE
American Songwriter

Rammstein Reveal New Album ‘Zeit,’ Single, and Cover Art Photographed by Bryan Adams

Rammstein is set to release their eighth album Zeit on April 29, and have released the title track and cover art photographed by Canadian rocker Bryan Adams. Produced by Olsen Involtini and recorded at La Fabrique Studios in St. Rémy de Provence, France, Zeit follows Rammstein’s 2019 album release, Untitled, and was in the works for two years by the band—consisting of vocalist Till Lindemann, guitarists Paul Landers and Richard Z. Kruspe, keyboardist Flake, bassist Oliver Riedel, and drummer Christoph Schneider.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Ghost Performs ‘Call Me Little Sunshine’ Inside a Mausoleum on ‘Kimmel’

Click here to read the full article. Ghost brought a bit of the occult to Jimmy Kimmel Live Wednesday with a performance of “Call Me Little Sunshine,” the second single from the band’s latest album, Impera. Led by frontman Tobias Forge — who performs under the stage name Papa Emeritus — the theatrical Swedish metal outfit showcased the track during a pre-recorded performance filmed at the historic Mountain View Mausoleum in the Los Angeles suburb of Altadena. In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Forge shared how the pandemic influenced Ghost’s new album . “I was in a very good place personally, but the...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Jack White Convinced the Prince Estate to Let Him Drop the Mythical, Unreleased ‘Camille’

Click here to read the full article. Jack White’s Third Man Records is reportedly planning to release Prince’s unreleased 1986 album, Camille.  The label’s co-founder Ben Blackwell broke the news in a recent interview with Mojo (via the fansite, Ultimate Prince, and social media screen grabs). While no release date or details were given, Blackwell confirmed the label obtained the rights to the 1986 LP, saying, “We’re finally going to put it out. Prince’s people agreed — almost too easy.” A rep for Third Man could neither confirm nor deny the planned release. A rep for the Prince Estate did not immediately...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Koch Industries Stays in Russia: Leaving ‘Would Do More Harm Than Good’

Click here to read the full article. While multiple U.S. based companies sever ties with Russia after its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, Koch Industries has decided to continue operating in Russia, keeping its two glass manufacturing facilities in the region open, The New York Times reports. The Wichita, Kansas company run by Republican donor and billionaire Charles Koch said closing factories in its Guardian Industries unit would have an adverse affect on employees, which number about 600. “While Guardian’s business in Russia is a very small part of Koch, we will not walk away from our employees there or hand over these manufacturing...
BUSINESS
Rolling Stone

Doechii Celebrates Wild Nights, Getting High on New Single ‘Persuasive’

Click here to read the full article. After taking social media by storm in late 2020, Doechii returns to the spotlight with the release of her newest single, “Persuasive,” along with news of her recent signing to Top Dawg Entertainment. “Hearing Doechii I knew immediately this woman is a star. Her talent is boundless, fluid and authentic,” said Moosa Tiffith, President of Top Dawg Entertainment in a release. “We are committed to following her limitless vision.” “I found a family in TDE,” Doechii said. “They don’t simply follow trends — they create them. Focusing on the music and the art is where...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Kelsy Karter Says Bye to Pop-Punk as She Debuts Video for ‘Rest in Pieces’

Cue the voodoo dolls and the spells. On Tuesday, Rolling Stone premiered the music video for Kelsy Karter‘s single “Rest in Pieces” featuring Goody Grace, the singer’s last pop-punk song before reinvention with her upcoming sophomore album. “‘Rest in Pieces’ is a song about loving something...
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

45K+
Followers
17K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy