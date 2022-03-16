Review: Apple iPad Air (2022)

Ten years ago, if you’d asked me what would be some of the most controversial devices that I'd test, I don’t think I would’ve answered “Bluetooth trackers.”. As it turns out, small devices that are intended to help you keep track of your wallet or kid can also be used by abusers to stalk their victims. So when I got the opportunity to test Chipolo’s latest tracker, the Card Spot, I had to try it. At CES this year, Chipolo announced that the Card Spot is now compatible with Apple’s Find My app, which uses all 1 billion reported Apple users in Apple’s Find My network to help locate your lost or stolen devices.

