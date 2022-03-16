ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Review: Apple iPad Air (2022)

By Brenda Stolyar
Wired
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf someone told me the only device I could ever use for the rest of my life was an iPad Air, I'd probably cry. In theory, its versatility sounds wonderful. I can use it like a laptop during the workday and like a TV when I wind down in the evening....

CNET

Apple's New iPad Air is Here. But What About an iPad Pro?

Yesterday's Apple event proved some rumors right: A new iPad Air arrived with an M1 chip and 5G support. An iPad Pro didn't make an appearance, but we're still expecting an iPad Pro later this year. Apple updates its tablets twice a year, or at least that's how it's worked...
TECHNOLOGY
Wired

First Look: Apple iPhone SE 2022

The iPhone SE has been updated for 2022! It boasts the A15 Bionic chip for fast processing, a 4.7-inch screen, and camera upgrades. Reviews editor Julian Chokkattu gives us a first-hand look at what the SE is all about. Released on 03/14/2022. [upbeat music]. This is the iPhone SE 2022.
CELL PHONES
Wired

Inside Big Tech’s Race to Patent Everything

In 2020, three coworkers and I threw together a three-page outline of a patent idea, rife with typos, and turned it over to our big tech employer. In exchange, we each got a $700 bonus. The proposal took maybe half an hour to write and less than five minutes to present to an internal review board of specialists who were also our peers. We joked around, the board voted yes, and we emailed the file to an in-house legal team. A little more than a year later, our application for carbon footprint tracker was published.
BUSINESS
Wired

Review: King Bee II

It's hard to make a microphone that stands out these days. The basics of capturing audio haven't changed much in decades, and the biggest distinguishing factor is cost. If you have a lot of money to spend, there's already a perfect mic out there, but getting the best sound at a lower price can be harder. That's where the King Bee II, from Neat Microphones, excels.
ELECTRONICS
Wired

7 Great Deals to Get You Through the Workweek

The sun is out, so naturally all I want to do is grab a glass of rosé and sit outside with my girlfriends. Unfortunately, it’s typically frowned upon to have wine while you’re on a deadline. If you, too, are gazing out of your office window, I’ve rounded up eight deals that can help you get through the workday, from some of our favorite laptops to a white noise machine to help you wind down.
NETFLIX
Phone Arena

Walmart is already offering an incredible Apple iPad Air (2022) discount

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Today is first and foremost the pre-order start day of the highly anticipated third-gen iPhone SE with 5G, which Apple expects to sell like hotcakes despite keeping a terribly outdated design alive and offering limited screen real estate by 2022 standards.
ELECTRONICS
Wired

Review: Chipolo Card Spot

Ten years ago, if you’d asked me what would be some of the most controversial devices that I'd test, I don’t think I would’ve answered “Bluetooth trackers.”. As it turns out, small devices that are intended to help you keep track of your wallet or kid can also be used by abusers to stalk their victims. So when I got the opportunity to test Chipolo’s latest tracker, the Card Spot, I had to try it. At CES this year, Chipolo announced that the Card Spot is now compatible with Apple’s Find My app, which uses all 1 billion reported Apple users in Apple’s Find My network to help locate your lost or stolen devices.
ELECTRONICS
Wired

The Lapsus$ Hacking Group Is Off to a Chaotic Start

Ransomware gangs have become well-oiled moneymaking machines in their quest for criminal profit. But since December, a seemingly new group called Lapsus$ has added chaotic energy to the field, cavorting about with a strong social media presence on Telegram, a string of high-profile victims—including Samsung, Nvidia, and Ubisoft—calamitous leaks, and dramatic accusations that add up to a reckless escalation in an already unlawful industry.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Wired

NFTs Don’t Work the Way You Might Think They Do

It’s been impossible to avoid hearing about NFTs in recent months. Hype for the tokens—pitched as proof of ownership of a digital item—has reached a fever pitch, while billions of dollars have poured into the market for them. To some, these non-fungible tokens are the hottest new collectible hobby, to others a powerful investment tool, and still more, they’re the future of the internet.
MARKETS
Wired

The Best Video Doorbell Cameras

As people who receive a lot of packages, we in the Gadget Lab have a foolproof way of making sure an important delivery shows up: Just step into the shower. If you're sitting at your desk with your shoes on, waiting and ready, I guarantee that every knock or ring will be from someone trying to convert you to an obscure and weirdly expensive religion.
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

Google is down; Maps, Search, Gmail, Chrome, and more are affected

Unable to access Google Maps this morning? Not able to get a search result? The problem wasn't you, it was Google. According to DownDetector.com, reports it received from Google users (and aren't we all Google users?) indicated that there was a problem with the company's apps starting this morning. The number of reports submitted to DownDetector soared from 22 at 11:05 am EDT peaking at 877 an hour and 35 minutes later.
INTERNET
Hello Magazine

Netflix viewers furious as site makes another change to subscriptions

Just weeks after announcing a huge price hike for users, Netflix bosses have revealed plans to start cracking down on password sharing among watchers - and customers are not taking it well. The streamer has said that while in the past it has encouraged account sharing among its 222 million...
TV & VIDEOS

