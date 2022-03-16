ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Country star Kane Brown leads nominees for CMT Music Awards

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago
Music-CMT Awards FILE - Kane Brown appears at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on June 9, 2021. Brown is the leading nominee for the 2022 CMT Music Awards, which celebrates the best in country music videos. (AP Photo/John Amis, File) (John Amis)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — Kane Brown is the leading nominee for the 2022 CMT Music Awards, which celebrates the best in country music videos.

Brown's four nominations for the fan-voted awards show, airing live from Nashville on CBS April 11, include the top honor of video of the year along with male video of the year, both for his hit “One Mississippi,” CMT announced Wednesday.

Kelsea Ballerini, who co-hosted the show with Brown last year and will do the same this year with actor Anthony Mackie, is nominated for three awards including video of the year.

Mickey Guyton, Breland and Cody Johnson are each triple nominees.

Carrie Underwood, who has won a record 23 CMT awards, is nominated for video of the year and collaborative video of the year for her duet with Jason Aldean, “If I Didn't Love You.”

Other nominees for video of the year include Guyton, Johnson, Taylor Swift with Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile, Kacey Musgraves, Luke Combs, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert, and Cole Swindell and Laney Wilson.

Online fan voting for the CMT awards, which will also livestream on Paramount+, begins Thursday and runs through April 11.

As usual, the show’s nominees are heavy with genre-blending collaborations. In the CMT performance of the year category, Gladys Knight is nominated with Guyton and Breland for their version of “Friendship Train” at last year's CMT Music Awards, and Nelly is nominated for a version of his rap classic “Ride Wit Me” that featured Brown, Blanco Brown and Breland on “CMT Crossroads: Nelly & Friends.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

