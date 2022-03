In 2008, Ryan Herbert pleaded guilty to the murder of Sophie Lancaster after a brutal beating took place the year prior. Now, 15 years after being sentenced for the crime, Herbert is free. The case garnered plenty of media attention and went on to inspire plays, films and books, as Herbert was one of five teens who attacked Lancaster and her boyfriend Robert Maltby in a park, allegedly because they were dressed in goth attire.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO